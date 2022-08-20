Pinecrest vs Rolesville 02.jpeg

Two Rolesville defenders converge to tackle Pinecrest's Brandyn Hackett in Friday night's 52-28 win for the Rams in Southern Pines.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After taking a two-touchdown lead less than five minutes into Friday night’s ballgame against Rolesville, Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins’ mind kept going back to a lesson he preached in practice this week. One that nearly every player on the home sideline knew was a possibility because they witnessed it firsthand nine months ago.

“We knew they were going to score. We’ve been telling them all week they are going to make plays,” Eddins said. “They have too many weapons not to make plays. They fought back and weren’t shell shocked at all.”

Pinecrest vs Rolesville 10.jpeg

Pinecrest linebacker Jadin Baptist loses his helmet on a tackle against Rolesville Friday night at home.
Pinecrest vs Rolesville 12.jpeg

Pinecrest's Emilio Najm (2) chases down Rolesville's Isiah Jones for a stop in the loss Friday at home.

