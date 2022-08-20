After taking a two-touchdown lead less than five minutes into Friday night’s ballgame against Rolesville, Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins’ mind kept going back to a lesson he preached in practice this week. One that nearly every player on the home sideline knew was a possibility because they witnessed it firsthand nine months ago.
“We knew they were going to score. We’ve been telling them all week they are going to make plays,” Eddins said. “They have too many weapons not to make plays. They fought back and weren’t shell shocked at all.”
The Rams ended Pinecrest’s season with a blowout loss in the first round of last year’s 4A state playoffs, and the teams met on the same field to open the 2022 season, with a very similar outcome even with many new players on both sides of the ball.
Pinecrest struck first Friday at home, but was unable to get out of its own way in a 52-28 loss to Rolesville.
Through the first three drives of the game, Pinecrest (0-1) came out with passion and conviction on both sides of the ball. The conditions were near perfect at kickoff for the Patriots to run the ball and control the clock, and the rain would slow the Rolesville passing game.
Two touchdown drives later from Pinecrest, with the defense locking down the Rams to a three-and-out on the first drive, were followed by the rain lifting, and Rolesville scored the next six touchdowns to reverse a 14-0 Pinecrest lead to a 25-14 advantage for the visitors.
“I kind of wanted it to be a sloppy game, but we made a few more mistakes than they did. They’re a good football team and you can’t make the mistakes that we made against them,” Eddins said.
On its first drive of the second quarter, Pinecrest’s offense threatened a 19-14 Rolesville lead with a drive into scoring position, before junior quarterback Mason Konen rolled right and scanned the field and zipped a pass to the boundary that Rolesville’s Tamarcus Cooley, an N.C. State commit, intercepted and returned 87 yards for a touchdown.
The Rams scored 39 unanswered points before Pinecrest senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves scored his first touchdown of the game from 16 yards out, cutting the lead to 39-21 late in the third quarter. In a game the offense struggled at times to finish off drives, Seagraves was a bruiser running between the tackles, and was lightning quick on the perimeter for 209 yards on 23 carries.
His vigorous running on the first drive of the game set up a three-yard score for Jaylin Morgan on a direct snap run play.
Pinecrest went with the same game plan midway through the third quarter after a Seagraves run put the ball at the Rolesville three-yard line for first and goal. Morgan came in the special goal-line formation, but mistakes compounded and reversed the Patriots to a second-and-goal situation from the 38-yard line. That moment was the summit of the offensive frustration for Pinecrest on the night, when no points came from what seemed to be an optimal chance to cut the lead down to a two-score margin.
“We couldn’t finish drives so we are going to work on that. That was a problem last week in the scrimmage too,” Eddins said. “We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot, and put that gun away to punch that ball in the end zone.”
On the first play of the second drive of the game, Konen connected with his top target of the night, senior Hunter Neifert, for a 50-yard touchdown. Konen passed for 152 yards on 13 completions, and Neifert had 90 yards on six receptions.
Rolesville ran 23 plays fewer than Pinecrest in the win, but made the most of their offensive possessions with a wealth of athletes. Noah Rogers, a senior wide receiver bound for Ohio State, caught the ball four times, scoring on three of the catches and totaling 131 yards, not including a dropped touchdown in the second quarter that would have blown the game even more wide open for the Rams.
“They got athletes in space and we didn’t do a good job of tackling tonight. I think we can be better there,” Eddins said. “We knew that was going to be a concern, and anyone who plays them, that’s a concern for them.”
Isaiah Jones scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for Rolesville.
Pinecrest looks to reset next week on the road at Anson.
“We’ll sleep this one off tonight. Some of us will sleep, some of us won’t. We’ll get to working in the morning cleaning things up from tonight,” Eddins said. “We’ve got to look at some of the things we didn’t do so hot, and let’s fix them.”