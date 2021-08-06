First Tee has worked to shape young people into well-rounded and diverse individuals through exposure and application of nine core values and life skills. Over the last year, they have begun a rebranding. Not to worry though, the goal remains the same, simply expanded!
Today, First Tee aims to inspire and give a platform to rising ‘game-changers.’ Those kids and teens who strive to be a power for positive change in our ever changing social and economic world.
As a result, a new national opportunity was established this year – the Game Changers Academy, and I was selected to attend!
Last week, I joined 47 fellow First Tee teens from all over the country in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
During our week long experience, we stayed in dorm rooms on camps at Holy Family University.
Upon arrival we were divided into four color groups who we’d spend most of our small group time with throughout the week. First Tee had a lounge area for us to be able to meet other teens and enjoy fun games during our down time.
Our first night we got all dressed up for dinner and conversation at Torresdale Country Club. Fred Baxter, a retired NFL Super Bowl champion for the Philadelphia Eagles, was our guest speaker. Mr. Torresdale spoke about the importance of finding what you’re passionate about and using your skills to be a game-changer in that field. How everyone’s circumstances lead them to different paths and opportunities but at the end of the day we must choose which of these paths is right for us in order to accomplish our goals!
Post dinner we split into our color groups and ran through a team building exercise geared to getting to know our peers. We needed to find someone who had two things in common with us. In actuality, we got to know everyone in our color group because we had to ask so many questions of one other to find our match!
Day two kicked off bright and early! We were up at 6:15am and headed to breakfast at the University Dining Hall. From the dining hall we were able to walk to the golf course, a First Tee – Greater Philadelphia program location. Our ‘energizer’ activity to start the day was handball!
From there we would participate in three seminars led by a non-profit organization called RISE. Our first tee breakouts were on ‘Understanding Identity’ and 'Equity vs. Equality.’
Our third and final for the day was my favorite and the most impactful for me. Hands down an experience I will never forget.
During this breakout we partook in a Privilege Walk. We all started the walk at the same point and from there either moved forwards or backwards, depending on our answer to the question.
For me, it showed us how we all go down separate paths, are given different opportunities and go through differing obstacles based on personal circumstances.
Our RISE leader, Dr. C, explained privilege is something we all have, it simply may not be realized or viewed as privilege until you see someone without it.
The question that left me thinking was “take one step forward if you feel safe walking alone at night.” There was a great divide in our group - most girls stepped backwards and the boys stepped forwards. This opened up a healthy discussion where the boys were curious to hear the girl’s perspective. They listened attentively and viewed the situation as a newfound privilege.
Our evening activity for two day played out in downtown Philadelphia. In teams of five, we spent ninety minutes running and working together to complete various tasks on a scavenger hunt. While my team didn’t win the game, we developed lifelong bonds and connected!
Later in the week, our final seminar included a group activity where we were tasked with creating questions for our guest speaker, Marsh Oliver. Ms. Oliver is the VP of Community and Inclusion at the PGA Tour. She answered our questions around growing diversity on the PGA Tour, future goals and how she got involved in the golf industry. It was really inspiring to see how she has overcome obstacles in order to achieve success!
In the afternoon we played in a fun golf scramble. We were divided into groups with participants we hadn’t had the chance to spend time with and were able to get to know new people.
During dinner that evening our special guest with Tina Sloan Green, the first African American women to coach intercollegiate lacrosse.
Mrs. Green has been inducted into the Temple Athletics Hall of Fame, US National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. During her 18 years of coaching, her teams have earned 207 wins and 3 National Championship titles.
After coaching, Mrs. Green went on to start the Black Women in Sports Foundation, which led her to receive the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award in 2016.
Hearing from Mrs. Green was awe inspiring, she embodies having a passion and achieving it. Of all the speakers we heard from during the Academy, she touched my heart the most.
Looking back at the week, I have such an immense gratitude for First Tee – Sandhills and HQ providing me the support and experiences offered at this year’s inaugural Game Changers Academy.
I genuinely have never connected this deeply with so many people in such a short period of time. My peers and I were able to speak about issues and topics firsthand in a safe and inclusive environment.
My biggest takeaway was this: we all have unique paths that we’ll go down, each looks slightly different than another’s, but at the end of the day, we have the opportunity to use our different paths to connect with each other and hopefully become a game-changer!