Freshman LeNijel Robinson came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 11 rebounds, helping the Sandhills Community College basketball team defeat Central Carolina CC 94-83 on Wednesday evening at The Hangar.
Playing at home for the first time since Dec. 18, the Flyers built as much as a 23-point lead in the first half before turning back several Cougar rallies. Coach Mike Apple's squad improved to 3-0 in the Division III, Region 10 conference and 13-6 overall. The Cougars dropped to 3-1 and 8-8.
"I was really pleased with how we started this game defensively," the Flyers' coach said afterward. "We have a history of letting down defensively in the second half and I thought we did that.
"Our depth really helped us tonight. I thought when they (Cougars) got tired they let down. We were able to plug in some guys and not have a noticeable let down."
The Flyers continue a busy January with conference games on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) at Emory Oxford College in Oxford, Georgia. The Eagles are 0-3 in the conference and 5-7 overall.
One of those "plugged in" by the Flyers' coach was Robinson, who was a teammate of former Flyer Elijah Idlett and Evan Davis at Montreat College at this time last season.
This was the 6-foot guard's third game for the Flyers after red-shirting during the first semester portion of the schedule. He entered the game in the fifth minute and scored the Flyers next six points as they took a lead they never relinquished.
With under three minutes remaining in the half, Robinson was a beneficiary of one of Keegan Brayboy's six first-half assists and scored to give the Flyers their largest lead at 44-23.
"Everybody was playing as a team," Robinson said. "We had a good first half defensively like we did in the past two games.
"Coming off the bench, coach says that you have to bring the same intensity the starters do. I tried to do the same thing. I struggled in the first game, but I think I'm back in the flow of it now."
Early in the second half, a three by Montell Moore capped a 7-0 Cougar run that cut the deficit to 55-47. But Robinson accounted for five of the points as the Flyers responded with an 8-0 burst that restored the margin to 16 points.
The visitors never got any closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
"He's a good athlete, a good shooter and a good teammate," Apple said of Robinson. "His attitude is great and it's contagious."
Coming into the game, Apple and his players were wary of a Cougar squad that had routed an Anne Arundel CC team in November by 60 points a day after the team from Maryland had beaten the Flyers by seven at The Hangar.
"Because of the closeness of the schools it's a rivalry game so everybody was pumped and ready to play," said Brayboy, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals."
The Flyers canned a season-high eight treys led by Robinson and Sam Stoltz with two apiece. They took good care of the defensive boards, allowing only six second chance points. And the Flyer non-starters outscored their counterparts 48 to 27 with Camron Zachary and Chris Hunter, chipping in with 10 and eight respectively.