If we are anything alike, our summer days would be filled with a ‘no alarm’ clause and a slow to rise philosophy.
But, for Allison Robinson, this wasn’t the case on July 6. Her alarm sounded around 4 a.m. to awake and head out the door to compete in the Carolinas Junior Girls PGA Championship in Winston-Salem. Though, it wasn’t any day, it was selection day for this fall’s Pure Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee at Pebble Beach!
After teeing off at 7 a.m. for her first round, Allison would head into the clubhouse where she’d set up shop in front of a big screen television with her mom and best friend, Jaclyn Kenzel, a First Tee alum and previous participant in the Pure Insurance Championship. Then, she’d connect her iPhone to a shared Zoom call with family, First Tee staff and supporters so we could all await the moment together.
It was a moment, a really long time coming.
Allison’s brother, Jared, had been selected to participate in the event in 2015 and since then she’d watched multiple friends go through the demanding process of completing interviews, essays and applications each winter to then sit by their side mid-summer as they awaited the nationally televised selection show on the Golf Channel.
But, for Allison, she had to wait even longer.
Her original application process occurred pre-COVID in late winter of 2020. A month before announcement day, we instead received word the Pure Insurance Championship would have to go on without juniors. A positive twist though, typically ineligible graduating seniors would be grandfathered in to re-applying for the 2021 event!
So, here we sat, virtually, across North Carolina, awaiting the announcement.
The moment came and it was extra special!
Allison’s name appeared across the screen as we heard squeals through the speakers and echoing throughout the First Tee – Sandhills office.
Her immediate reaction was that of pure joy, excitement and gratitude. A long time coming for the now freshman at University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Today, Allison has arrived in California and is making her way to Pebble Beach where this experience of a lifetime will officially kick off on Tuesday. Is there a better way to spend your birthday?
Throughout the week all 81 teens will apply the life and leadership skills learned locally during the one-of-a-kind event. They’ll be paired to play golf with a PGA TOUR Champions player and amateurs from the business world as they compete for the Pro-Junior team title.
In addition to playing in the Pure Insurance Championship contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course, participants will have a number of off course experiences. From attending functions allowing them to network and be mentored by top leaders across the globe from various industries and life experiences to attending a concert held on the 18th green of Pebble Beach Golf Links!
It’s sure to be a week to remember, and we want you to join us for the ride! We’ll be following along in Allison’s experience all week long with daily recaps and photography at firstteesandhills.org/purechamp.
So, jump on your device, track her progress and leave notes of encouragement! The first big update will come after Tuesday night’s pairings party where Allison will find out which Champions Tour golf she’ll spend her week with.
We’ll see you virtually!
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.