Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 4.22.10 PM.png

Winternational Event No. 3 winners, from left, Karsyn Roberts, Alex Bock and Alan Van Asch.

 Courtesy photo

The Winternational Junior Series closed out the month of December with the third event of the year on Pinehurst No. 1 & No. 2 course. 95 high school boys and girls competed in windy but sunny conditions in the first round. Unfortunately the second round hosted on Pinehurst No. 2 was cancelled due to wet and unplayable conditions.

The players are divided into three divisions; one for Junior and Senior boys; one for Freshman and Sophomore boys; and one for Girls.

In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Alex Bock, of Morganton, took home champion honors again this season by firing a 66 in the opening round. This win makes Bock a back-to-back-back winner in the Winternational Junior Series. Bock’s first round 66 was the low round of the event, featuring seven birdies. Four of those birdies came in a 5 hole stretch from holes 14 to 18. Carson Bertagnole, of Pinehurst, shot a 1-under 69 on Course No. 1, including an albatross on the par-5 4th hole. Tanner Cadieux, of Greensboro, came in third place due to a four-way scorecard playoff. Cadieux secured this by shooting a 1-under 34 on the back nine.

Karsyn Roberts, of Pikeville, shot 71 1-under on Course 1.

Howerton made three birdies and only two bogeys during her round, giving her a three-shot margin of victory. In second place was Maria Nicole Nash of Charlotte. Nash started her round with a steady even par on the front nine, but had a few bogeys on the back that kept her just outside of first place. Kenzie Coody, of Orange City, Florida, was the third-place finish in a scorecard playoff against Nash. Coody also had a great front nine of 1-under 35, but a back nine of 39 kept her just one stroke away from second place.

The Junior/Senior Division title was claimed by Alan Van Asch of Raleigh. Van Asch shot 69 on Course No. 1, good enough for a four-shot win. Van Asch's 69 was the division low round. Ethan Moore, of Graham, fired a 73 on Course No. 1 and a second place finish in a scorecard playoff. Moore played a solid round, with back-to-back birdies on hole Nos. 5 and 6. In third was Drew Coppin of Denver, North Carolina.

The Winternational Junior Series will hold its fourth event Jan. 8-9, which will take place on Pinehurst No. 4. Please visit www.juniorgolfpinehurst.com or contact Peter deYoung, Inc. at 847-204-9888 to register or for further information.

