The Winternational Junior Series closed out the month of December with the third event of the year on Pinehurst No. 1 & No. 2 course. 95 high school boys and girls competed in windy but sunny conditions in the first round. Unfortunately the second round hosted on Pinehurst No. 2 was cancelled due to wet and unplayable conditions.
The players are divided into three divisions; one for Junior and Senior boys; one for Freshman and Sophomore boys; and one for Girls.
In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Alex Bock, of Morganton, took home champion honors again this season by firing a 66 in the opening round. This win makes Bock a back-to-back-back winner in the Winternational Junior Series. Bock’s first round 66 was the low round of the event, featuring seven birdies. Four of those birdies came in a 5 hole stretch from holes 14 to 18. Carson Bertagnole, of Pinehurst, shot a 1-under 69 on Course No. 1, including an albatross on the par-5 4th hole. Tanner Cadieux, of Greensboro, came in third place due to a four-way scorecard playoff. Cadieux secured this by shooting a 1-under 34 on the back nine.
Karsyn Roberts, of Pikeville, shot 71 1-under on Course 1.
Howerton made three birdies and only two bogeys during her round, giving her a three-shot margin of victory. In second place was Maria Nicole Nash of Charlotte. Nash started her round with a steady even par on the front nine, but had a few bogeys on the back that kept her just outside of first place. Kenzie Coody, of Orange City, Florida, was the third-place finish in a scorecard playoff against Nash. Coody also had a great front nine of 1-under 35, but a back nine of 39 kept her just one stroke away from second place.
The Junior/Senior Division title was claimed by Alan Van Asch of Raleigh. Van Asch shot 69 on Course No. 1, good enough for a four-shot win. Van Asch's 69 was the division low round. Ethan Moore, of Graham, fired a 73 on Course No. 1 and a second place finish in a scorecard playoff. Moore played a solid round, with back-to-back birdies on hole Nos. 5 and 6. In third was Drew Coppin of Denver, North Carolina.
The Winternational Junior Series will hold its fourth event Jan. 8-9, which will take place on Pinehurst No. 4. Please visit www.juniorgolfpinehurst.com or contact Peter deYoung, Inc. at 847-204-9888 to register or for further information.