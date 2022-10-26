IMG_8050.JPG

Unlike nearly every other sport in high school, rivalry matchups in football are different.

While most sports get to have rivals go against each other multiple times over the course of a season, weeks of preparations go into 48 minutes on the gridiron for cross-town, cross-county and regional rivals to claim their bragging rights. There usually isn’t a “we’ll get them again,” like you might hear from a basketball, volleyball or soccer coach after being defeated by a familiar foe. It’s very uncommon for rivals to face off in the playoffs with the new format, and for rivals like Pinecrest and Union Pines, it’s impossible being in different classifications.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days