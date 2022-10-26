Unlike nearly every other sport in high school, rivalry matchups in football are different.
While most sports get to have rivals go against each other multiple times over the course of a season, weeks of preparations go into 48 minutes on the gridiron for cross-town, cross-county and regional rivals to claim their bragging rights. There usually isn’t a “we’ll get them again,” like you might hear from a basketball, volleyball or soccer coach after being defeated by a familiar foe. It’s very uncommon for rivals to face off in the playoffs with the new format, and for rivals like Pinecrest and Union Pines, it’s impossible being in different classifications.
For the first time since the infamous fight that broke out between the Vikings and the Patriots on the football field, the rivalry comes back to Southern Pines. It’s been 12 years, and his matchup could be historic in its own right.
North Moore and Chatham Central find themselves as the lone 1A foes in their conference, and there has been no shortage of drama over the last few decades between the Mustangs and Bears.
Through 10 weeks, I sit at a 23-4 record after another 3-0 week last Friday.
Union Pines at Pinecrest
On top of this being the first time Union Pines has been back to James W. Williams Stadium in over a decade, the historic matchup could end with more history for the Pinecrest football program. A win over their rivals would give the Patriots their first outright conference title in school history. Right now, Pinecrest has clinched at least a share of the conference championship, also a first, but something wouldn’t feel right about a shared title for Pinecrest if they slip up against the Vikings.
Union Pines has played tight with every opponent they have faced in conference play this season, outside of Lee County. Last year was a beatdown in Cameron, but this matchup should be closer than that, given the development of the Vikings’ offense throughout the season.
Pinecrest’s defense has been as good as anyone in the Sandhills Athletic Conference this season. To get the job of an outright title this season, expect that side of the ball to have another strong showing over the Vikings
Prediction: Pinecrest 42, Union Pines 14
Chatham Central at North Moore
Looking back over the last few years, this matchup has been very high scoring for both sides, even outside of the 77-50 win for the Mustangs in the spring 2021 season. North Moore has averaged more than 40 points per game in the last five matchups, a number that could easily be attainable this Friday, with North Moore coming in averaging 37.5 points per game.
Coach Andrew Carrouth said after Friday’s win over Graham that you can throw out the records with this matchup. That would be the best method to treat a matchup like this, and if the Mustangs can treat Chatham Central like most opponents they have faced this season, the score can lean in their favor quickly, and a 26-year conference title drought can end with it.