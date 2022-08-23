Any win brings positivity to a team, but the win, and the manner in which the Union Pines football team did so last week, brought a breath of new life into the Vikings fieldhouse going into Week 2.
“There’s a lot of positivity flowing right now,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “For us to go over there, on opening night with their new turf and fireworks and they had a little guy to come out and lead their team, I was worried about our team at that point. I think our guys had a really good focus, and they will only continue to get better.”
The pregame noise going on at Montgomery Central didn’t get to the Vikings, and the defense holding the Timberwolves to one score now leads into a revenge-minded week. Gray’s Creek comes to Cameron one year after the Vikings lost 13-12 in Hope Mills behind 13 points scored by the Bears in the final quarter.
“They do know this team beat us last year, so we will not take them lightly,” Trousdale said. “We need to play really well. We need to play equally well, if not better, to beat these guys.”
Union Pines is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The hurdle in the way of that start is a Bears squad that defeated Hoke County 25-24 in Raeford last week. Much like Union Pines, the Bears have momentum as well.
Gray’s Creek has a pair of running backs, senior Elijah Wilson and junior Javon Webb, who Trousdale and the defense will look to slow down, along with sophomore quarterback Elijiah Oehlke, who is a dual-threat weapon.
“It’s a good football team we’re playing. If we play really well at the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a really good football game,” Trousdale said. “We feel good about our matchup at the line of scrimmage. In high school, that’s where games are won or lost.”
Looking back over the Week 1 win, Trousdale sees a preseason of conditioning already paying dividends for the team with linemen having to play both sides of the ball. An added focus on the kicking side also has led to improvements.
“Our punts flipped the field, our punt block didn’t block the kick, but it caused them to shank it both times we went after it,” Trousdale said. “We had short, short fields.”
As well as the defense played, the Vikings are hoping to continue to improve on that side of the ball in terms of tackling. The offense looks to continue to eat clock and keep the ball away from its opponents.
“If we can get those 10-play drives like we had last year with the way we are able to play defense this year, we’re going to be a tough out,” Trousdale said.
Union Pines won the 2016 between the teams. Prior to that, Gray’s Creek had won 11 of the previous 12 matchups.
North Stokes at North Moore
In the case of preparing for North Stokes coming to town this week, a little reminder of the start to last year’s game was needed for North Moore.
“They run the ball pretty effectively,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “Their kids play hard. That’s something that really stands out to me. We spent some time yesterday looking at the first two series of the North Stokes game we played at our place last year.”
The Mustangs led 14-6 at the half in that game, before going onto a 34-6 win.
North Moore hosts the Vikings Friday at 7:30 p.m.
North Stokes will provide a different look for the North Moore defense, which comes in on a high after a shutout of Carver.
“You come off a shutout and everybody feels good about themselves, but we’ve talked about a lot this week if you’re going to see a completely different kind of offense and you’re going to see a completely different kind of player,” Carrouth said. “We’re going to have to be better than we were last week to be successful.”
The Vikings’ offense revolves around senior quarterback Jamison Wood, who tossed for 149 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score in the 22-21 loss at South Davidson. Junior running back Ethan Garcia rushed for a touchdown and senior Conner Mabe was Wood’s top target with a touchdown reception of 72 yards.
“I want to see us continue to improve on our pass coverage. That will be a big theme for us this week with North Stokes able to throw the ball a little bit,” Carrouth said.
Wood also was the Vikings top tackler in the season opener with 15 tackles.
“This is a game where they are going to come down and fight. They’re a bunch of tough kids and they’re well coached. We’ve got to stay loyal and true to what we do,” Carrouth said.
Even with four touchdowns scored, North Moore has room for improvement after the season opener as far as the skill positions and their blocking assignments, Carrouth said.
“I really thought our offensive line did a good job overall, making some small mistakes here and there,” Carrouth said. “But we were nasty up front. There were multiple times where we were driving guys 10-15 yards off the ball and wanted to end flatbacking somebody.”
North Moore is 3-1 against North Stokes, including a 133-13 scoring disparity in the three wins.
Pinecrest at Anson
Looking to regroup after the season-opening loss, Pinecrest travels to Anson in search of its first win at the former stomping grounds of head coach Nick Eddins. Kickoff is 7 p.m. for the game.
The Patriots face an Anson team sitting at 1-0 after the Bearcats posted a 43-7 win over the Cabarrus Stallions in Week 1 at home.
In that game, senior running backs Toney Gainey rushed for 79 yards on 10 carries and had a touchdown and Jakyri Hixson rushed for a pair of rushing touchdowns. Junior quarterback Luke Hyatt completed seven passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the air to Hixson.
Senior Contavious Little had a big night defensively with 10 total tackles and two tackles for a loss
Pinecrest defeated Anson 48-0 last year at home en route to a 3-0 start to the season.
