HSFB-Union Pines v Montgomery Central

Union Pines linebacker Brett Clemons (5) reacts after a sack against Montgomery Central Friday night. Union Pines could start 2-0 for the first time in seven years with a win over Gray’s Creek Friday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Any win brings positivity to a team, but the win, and the manner in which the Union Pines football team did so last week, brought a breath of new life into the Vikings fieldhouse going into Week 2.

“There’s a lot of positivity flowing right now,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “For us to go over there, on opening night with their new turf and fireworks and they had a little guy to come out and lead their team, I was worried about our team at that point. I think our guys had a really good focus, and they will only continue to get better.”

0E7A0158.jpeg

North Moore’s Colby Pennington, left, and Mason Lucas wrap up a Carver running back in the win last week. North Moore hosts North Stokes this week.
Pinecrest vs Rolesville 19.jpeg

Pinecrest quarterback Mason Konen rolls out and looks to pass against Rolesville Friday night.

