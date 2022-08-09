IMG-1063.jpeg

Players representing six of the seven Sandhills Athletic Conference football teams line up at the conference football media day Sunday at Hoke County.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

After winning the conference title for the last four seasons, the way the preseason polls shook out wasn’t much of a surprise when the coaches and media at the Sandhills Athletic Conference football media day Sunday tabbed Richmond to continue their run of dominance in the conference this season.

After two seasons of close calls and finishing second to the Raiders in the conference standings, Pinecrest continues to carry a chip on its shoulder.

Coaches from six of the seven Sandhills Athletic Conference football teams pose at the conference’s football media day Sunday at Hoke County High School. Pictured, from left, Lee County’s Steve Burdeau, Scotland’s Richard Bailey, Hoke County’s George Smalls, Richmond’s Bryan Till, Pinecrest’s Nick Eddins and Union Pines’ Jason Trousdale.

