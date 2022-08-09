Coaches from six of the seven Sandhills Athletic Conference football teams pose at the conference’s football media day Sunday at Hoke County High School. Pictured, from left, Lee County’s Steve Burdeau, Scotland’s Richard Bailey, Hoke County’s George Smalls, Richmond’s Bryan Till, Pinecrest’s Nick Eddins and Union Pines’ Jason Trousdale.
After winning the conference title for the last four seasons, the way the preseason polls shook out wasn’t much of a surprise when the coaches and media at the Sandhills Athletic Conference football media day Sunday tabbed Richmond to continue their run of dominance in the conference this season.
After two seasons of close calls and finishing second to the Raiders in the conference standings, Pinecrest continues to carry a chip on its shoulder.
“I just feel like we’re going to be doing the hunting, instead of being hunted,” senior running back Nahjiir Seagraves said.
The Patriots were selected to finish fourth in the preseason polls last year, a mark that they didn’t take lightly. It fueled an 8-3 season last year under interim coach Bob Curtin, where the Patriots lost to Richmond in a second-half collapse for their only Sandhills loss.
“It’s sort of the same thing as last year. Nothing is guaranteed. You have to go out there and work for it,” senior lineman Gabe Richmond said. “I think we are going to do well, but you’ve got to put in the work.”
In the coaches poll conducted at the media day, Pinecrest was selected second, behind Richmond, and the media tabbed the Patriots third, behind Richmond and Scotland. Union Pines was selected sixth in both polls, which is where the team finished last season.
The Patriots bring in changes to practices and have used a finer attention to detail to help put the Patriots atop the conference standings at the end of the season.
While Pinecrest has its fair share of experience competing in the highly-touted conference, Union Pines got its first taste last year.
“I learned it’s kind of like a step up, but we’ve just got to compete,” senior lineman Antonio McCallister said. “You’ve got to play through it.”
The Vikings played five conference games last year, but a matchup against Scotland was never played as the Scots were in and out of COVID-19 pauses last season. With a 1-4 record, the lone win came against Southern Lee, and the average margin of defeat in the losses was more than 50 points.
The Vikings took that personally.
“We’ve got to be ready week in and week out. It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. We’ve got to try regardless of the name on the other person’s jersey,” senior linebacker Christopher Gilbert said.
With a loaded schedule of conference games, looking past that week’s opponent is not an option the Vikings learned quickly about, even with a mixed-up schedule last year with COVID-19 pauses for their opponents in conference play.
“We’ve got to make sure we take it one week at a time, every single practice at a time and every single game at a time,” senior running back Russ Schaper said.
An offseason of accountability for the Vikings has resulted in incoming freshmen light years ahead of any incoming freshman class in recent memory for the program, and that energy has fed into practice.
“In practice we’re way more intense, we’re way more physical. I feel like we want it more this year because we were able to put our best foot forward last season,” senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein said.
Playing as one of the smaller schools in the 3A/4A split conference, Union Pines looks to get started on a better foot in general through non-conference play, leading into the conference opener at home against Lee County.