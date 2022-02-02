Needing to get stops late, the Union Pines boys basketball team was able to get missed shots from Richmond on the road Tuesday night, but it was the second chances that proved to be killer in a 60-54 loss for the Vikings to the team in a share of a lead for the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
“We just couldn’t get stops and when I say stops, they would miss the first shot and were getting second shots. We could not get that first rebound, which is how our defense is catered to get the first rebound,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said. “Our rotations are not what our normal rotations normally are. Some guys had to play earlier than we expected, and we had some guys who gave us some good minutes.
“Turnovers is the biggest thing. We probably had 20-plus turnovers and that’s what killed us. You can’t play a team as good as Richmond and turn the ball over 20 times.”
Union Pines (16-4, 6-3 Sandhills) led for much of the contest, but a quick swing in momentum late in the third quarter gave the Raiders (17-1, 7-1 Sandhills) their first lead of the game with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. After Richmond sophomore Paul McNeil was fouled going up for a shot on a drive, a technical foul was assessed to the Vikings, and the sophomore sank all four free throws to give the Raiders a 40-38 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Union Pines took a 44-42 lead early on after a Kelby Wright score and two free throws from Brandyn Hackett. Richmond retook the lead less than 30 seconds later and did not surrender the lead the rest of the game. Richmond went up by as much as 50-46 with three minutes to go, but missed box outs and the inability to string together stops from the Vikings led to more offensive chances for the Raiders to protect its lead.
Over the final three minutes, Union Pines scored to cut the Richmond lead to two points on three occasions, but the visitors were unable to get over the hump.
“We treat everybody like they are the best team in the state so we are going to play,” Boney said. “Our guys played hard and that’s one thing I can say about them this season.”
McNeil led all scorers with 28 points and Javian Drake added 14 points for the Raiders.
Stevenson Haskell had 17 points to lead Union Pines, Wright finished with 10 and Jack Adair scored nine points.
Union Pines hosts Hoke County Friday.
Second-Half Fight Not Enough for Viking Girls
The Union Pines girls basketball team got over a mental hurdle midway through the Sandhills Athletic Conference game against conference-leading Richmond that helped the Vikings claw their way back in, according to their coach.
“We quit being intimidated. We came in and the first quarter I thought we were intimidated,” coach Anissa Little said. “As the game progressed, we got better.”
The second half saw the Vikings cut Richmond’s lead down to five points late in the 52-45 loss on the road Monday.
Richmond (14-4, 8-0 Sandhills) jumped out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter with Union Pines (11-9, 5-4 Sandhills) missing more than a handful of close shots on offense and turnovers mounting against the Raiders’ full-court press.
Somewhere in the second quarter, the Vikings found a combination that worked as the lead was trimmed down to nine points with less than two minutes to go until halftime. That wave of confidence fed over into the second half.
“Our girls fought. We could have very well folded,” Little said. “The biggest thing I told them is when you’re playing the No. 1 team in the conference, you can’t wait until the second half to play.”
Sara Adams scored six points in a row for the Vikings midway through the third quarter to cut the lead down to 33-28.
Richmond freshman Jamiya Lindsey responded by scoring six straight points on a run that bled into the fourth quarter and helped the Raiders go back up by double digits.
Aaliyah Balser scored 10 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Vikings cut the lead down to 50-43 with a minute to go and then 50-45 with 17 seconds left. A pair of Richmond free throws finished off the win.
Balser posted 20 points and 20 rebounds in the loss and Adams finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Lindsey scored 28 points to lead Richmond.
Union Pines takes on Hoke County at home Friday.
Patriots Top Lee County on the Road
The Pinecrest boys basketball team kept pace for the Sandhills Athletic Conference lead on the road at Lee County Tuesday with a 78-38 win.
Pinecrest (14-4, 7-1 Sandhills) was led in scoring by Jullien Cole with 20 points. Cole led a vicious charge late by the Patriots with 34 points coming in the fourth quarter from the visitors, and Cole had 13 of those points.
J.J. Goins scored 15 points and Thomas Mandell added nine points for the Patriots in the win.
In the girls game, Pinecrest claimed a 50-32 win over Lee County.
Led by the scoring of seniors Emmie Modlin and Aniyah Jackson, the Patriots (12-5, 6-2 Sandhills) scored 15 points in the third quarter to provide separation from the Yellow Jackets.
Modlin scored 17 points in the win and Jackson chipped in 10 points.
Pinecrest takes on Scotland at home Friday.
In other action across the county this week, the North Moote boys basketball team lost 45-38 at Seaforth on Monday. The Hawks outscored the Mustangs 20-3 in the fourth quarter of the win.
In the girls game, Seaforth claimed a 63-20 win over North Moore.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.