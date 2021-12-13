Using a run to open the fourth quarter, the Richmond boys basketball team claimed a 68-40 win at home over Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener for the Patriots Friday.
Pinecrest (2-2, 0-1 Sandhills) clawed back in the first half to trail Richmond 31-27 at halftime. In the second half, the Raiders (7-0, 2-0 Sandhills) took as much as a 15-point lead in the third quarter and then used an 18-3 run to start the fourth quarter to claim the win.
Sophomore Jullien Cole led the Patriots with 15 points in the loss, and senior Christian Freeman had 10 points.
A big part of the second-half scoring flurry, Javian Drake had 19 points for Richmond and Paul McNeil added 17 points, with 13 coming after halftime.
In the girls game, Richmond held Pinecrest scoreless in overtime for a 52-46 win Friday.
Jakaya Scott had 18 points to lead Pinecrest (4-2, 0-1 Sandhills). Emmie Modlin contributed nine points.
Jamiya Lindsey scored 28 points in the win for Richmond. Jamiya Ratliff had 11 points.
Pinecrest’s boys host Millbrook Tuesday, while the girl travel to Millbrook Tuesday.
Vikings Claim Road Wins
The Union Pines boys basketball team stayed undefeated on the season with a 70-35 win at Jordan-Matthews Friday night.
The 7-0 Vikings now will travel to Montgomery Central Tuesday in their final action before taking time off for Christmas.
Behind another stat-sheet stuffing performance from senior Aaliyah Balser, the Union Pines girls basketball team defeated Jordan-Matthews, 64-27, Friday.
Balser had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Vikings (5-2) in the win. Union Pines jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter, and scored 44 points by halftime.
Senior Sara Adams had 22 points and six rebounds and Taryn Pekala had six points and five assists.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.