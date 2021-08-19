Saying last football season was weird is an understatement. Changing jobs to cover a whole new set of schools in a year where limited fans and limited games were allowed, it made the process of getting to know my new surroundings even trickier.
Being able to come out to football practices in the heat of summer the last few weeks was a welcoming sight to players, and myself, after missing out on those experiences last year. Just like the players adjust to hoping this season will be a return to normal, I’m reviving the high school football weekly picks to bring another sense of normalcy for the week leading up to football games.
Bulletin-board material and motivation on the gridiron usually comes when I give my honest, and rarely correct, opinion on what I expect to go down for a few hours every Friday night.
North Moore at Carver
This game to start the season has two programs going in opposite trajectories. The Mustangs are trending upward with a larger roster with players that have confidence, according to third-year coach Andrew Carrouth. Carver is trending downward with four straight losing seasons. The Yellow Jackets now are moving down from 2A to 1A this alignment period.
North Moore looks to continue to build off the last few weeks of last season with its run game to control the clock and its hard-nosed defense to limit other team’s run game. If the Mustangs can limit its turnovers, this game could lean in their favor to start the year 1-0.
North Moore 30, Carver 20
Pinecrest at Rolesville
The Patriots are out to prove that they deserve to be in the conversation with some of the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and in turn among some of the top teams in the state. This is Week 1 of their respect-earning tour that is far from easing into the boiling pot among the elites in the state.
Rolesville is coming off a state title game appearance, and many prognosticators have the Rams among the title contenders in the 4A classification this season. Pinecrest will have its hands full to kick off the season, but the resilient bunch will be able to take lessons from this game to carry throughout the year.
Rolesville 35, Pinecrest 24