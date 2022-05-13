Call it revenge, or just the will to not bow out of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state 4A baseball playoffs in the second round again, Pinecrest looked like a team on a mission Thursday night at home against Richmond.
“We tried to not let it get bigger than it already was. We just had to come in here and we knew what we had to do. We just had to beat them, and just look at it like another baseball game,” senior Ethan Masson said. “That major loss against them really got us down. When we found out we were playing Richmond again, we just knew we had to bring it. We came with a plan and executed it.”
The Patriots scored 11 runs in the first three innings, and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in five seasons with an 11-0 mercy-rule victory over the Raiders, the last team to beat Pinecrest.
“I learned this a long time ago. You’re really not competing against the other team, you’re competing against the game of baseball,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “Revenge for me, I really just want to play the game of baseball the way it’s supposed to be played. If we can do that, you can see how good we can be.”
No. 2 Pinecrest hosts No. 10 Hoggard in the third round Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“Last year, we lost in the second round and the year before that was the COVID season,” senior Jackson Kuhn said of his experience in the playoffs over his career. “It’s very exciting, but we’ve still got to focus and work hard and do our thing.”
A mid-April loss in the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational to Richmond was still fresh on the minds of the Patriots (21-5) entering the second-round playoff game, but the anger of that 13-1 defeat didn’t cloud the Pinecrest batters’ approach at the plate.
“I think it was because it was on our home field. We are comfortable here, it is home and we see the ball better because this is where we take batting practice,” Kuhn said.
Eight runs scored in the bottom of the third inning. In the flurry of runs scored, Richmond pulled starter Colin Wheeler off the mound, who nearly pitched a complete game against the Patriots in Fayetteville in that blowout loss. Pinecrest’s bats were caught a little off guard from the fastball-heavy pitch offerings that Wheeler had in that game.
The fastball went the other way for Pinecrest Thursday with the Patriots pounding 10 hits.
Kuhn and fellow senior Nick DiCarlo each had triples in the bottom of the third inning rally where the dugout was electric, something that was missing in the loss earlier to Richmond.
“The dugout was really loud, really hype, and everybody was cheering for each other,” Masson said. “They were rooting for their teammates, so it was a major difference in the dugout.”
With the offense providing more than enough run support, junior Colby Wallace allowed two hits in five innings on the mound and struck out 10. With the extended layoff between the end of the second round and the third round on Tuesday, Wallace and the rest of the Pinecrest pitching staff will be available against Hoggard, Hewitt said.
Kuhn and freshman J.C. Woolard each had three hits in the win. DiCarlo and Kuhn each had two RBIs, and Masson, Woolard, Pierce Perrotta and J.D. Scarbrough each added one RBI in the win.
“For us to go where we need to go, the bottom of the lineup needs to recognize where we are in the game, and what they can do for us,” Hewitt said.
The win leaves Pinecrest as the lone Sandhills Athletic Conference team still alive in the playoffs.
“When you play good teams in your league, and one through seven in our league can beat you any day, it prepares you for this. We haven’t had too many games where we can relax,” Hewitt said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.