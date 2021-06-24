While the N.C. High School Athletic Association wrestling state championships will look different across the board, there is no lack of preparation being put in for wrestlers that are returning to states or heading there for their first time.
The annual congregation of wrestlers to the Greensboro Coliseum in February has been changed to high school sites on Saturday due to changes to the sports calendar this season with COVID-19 restrictions. Consolation brackets have been axed, meaning the pressure will rise for wrestlers across all weight classes in the four classifications to make it to the third round to earn a spot on the podium.
Moore County has 15 wrestlers making their trek to the state championship, eight going with Pinecrest to the 4A state championships at Glenn High School, and seven for Union Pines to the 3A state championship at Eastern Guilford. Eight of the wrestlers are making return trips to the state championships, although everyone is a little new to the setup for this year’s championships.
“If you let it overwhelm you, it definitely will because it’s such a big moment in a wrestler’s career, but I try to treat it like every other tournament because otherwise you will let the pressure get to you and you will crack,” said Union Pines junior Aiden McCafferty.
McCafferty is one of four returners for The Vikings after finishing sixth in his weight class last year. He carries a 21-1 record and will wrestle at 170 pounds in 3A this year. He opens against Alex Mendoza from North Henderson in the first round.
“I want to go out there and tear it up. I want to prove that everything I done this offseason, going into this season, was worth it to my family and everyone who helped me put in that work,” he said.
Also looking to get over the hump this year at states for Pinecrest are 113-pound junior Matt Rowland and sophomore Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds.
Rowland has placed twice at states and wants to see himself move up to the top of the podium this year. His run to a possible state title starts off with a meeting with Evan Slack from South Mecklenburg.
“I’m just going to really wrestle sharp and stay on my technique the whole way through and not revert back to old habits that are bad,” Rowland said.
He has an unblemished 29-0 record this season, and knows that the route he took to place in his first two seasons won’t be an option with no wrestlebacks on the bracket.
“My past two years, I’ve wrestled back and placed. That’s not an option this year,” he said. “I have to make it to that semifinal if I want to place. It makes it tough for other guys too who are freshmen coming in.”
As a freshman, Dobeck advanced to the state final before a third-period fall. He enters states this year with a 27-1 record and opens against Athens Drive’s Luke Oates, and even with the changes he keeps his mindset the same this year.
“It’s the same. Knowing that I’m one of the top kids in the state. I could beat the first two kids and place and go to the finals,” Dobeck said. “I’m going for the title and I know that I could beat every guy in the bracket.”
Also returning to states from Union Pines are senior Colin Pettine at 182 pounds, senior Aaron Faison at 152 pounds and Andrew Clark at 132 pounds.
Faison placed third last year at 138 pounds, and has jumped up two weight classes this year. With a 20-2 record, he said there is still more for him to show on the mat on Saturday.
“I just want to wrestle at 100 percent. I feel like this year I haven’t peaked yet and I’ve put a lot of work into this offseason,” he said. “I’m just focused not on the outcome, not on winning or losing, but just wrestling at 100 percent and having fun.”
Faison opens against Joshua Heyward from Jay M. Robinson in the first round. He said that his mental game is where he is putting his focus through the pressure of the first two rounds.
After coming up short of placing last year, Pettine is looking to see his offseason work pay for itself Saturday.
“I really made a lot of work this summer and made the adjustments that I needed to,” Pettine said. “I only have one goal, which is to be state champ this year.”
After a 25-0 start to the year, he opens against Asheboro’s Elijah Hildreth in the first round.
“It just makes us focus more and hone in. Do or die basically,” Pettine said. “I feel like I’m up a lot of levels from last year.”
Clark is hoping to make the most of this trip to states after an early exit last year. He opens his tournament against Connor Goodman from Jay. M Robinson.
“Last year, I guess I didn’t go in with the right mindset. This year, I’m going in more healthy with my weight cut,” he said. “I just want to go in with a better mindset and be a leader for the other people going in that haven’t been before.”
Without a chance to come back and place after an early loss, Clark said the toughness of the wrestlers will be tested early.
“You have to have more grit in your teeth this year because of COVID and no wrestlebacks,” he said.
Andrew’s brother Chris Clark makes his first trip to states this year at 145 pounds. This year, he said he feels like he’s gaining momentum.
“It’s a first for me. I’ve been looking to try and make it to states and didn’t make it so this feels really good to go for my first time this year,” Chris said. “I’m peaking now during the season which is the exact time you want to peak.”
Chris opens against Trevon Hill of North Henderson, and said team success is just as important to him as individual glory.
“I really want to win a team title as well,” Chris said. “It’s really going to take our guys winning the first two hard matches. For the team title it basically comes down to those rounds.”
Pincrest’s Robert Hyder, and Gavin Millard return to states after two-loss appearances last year at the state tournament.
Hyder wrestled last year for Union Pines and brings a 27-2 record this year as a junior into the 182-pound class.
“You’ve just got to perform like you know you can. You’ve got to get through the first two rounds so you can place,” Hyder said. “It was something I expected to do. It’s an exciting opportunity. The fact that we even have this is really, really, really good and we’re really, really lucky to have this.”
He opens against Xzayvion Dorn from East Mecklenburg.
As a junior this year, Millard has a 12-3 record and will wrestle Eric Schaefer from Panther Creek in the opening round.
“I’m just trying to wrestle well and represent Jesus well,” Millard said. “I just have to be hyper-focused and not giving up when my body wants to. I have to keep pushing.”
Making their rookie debut this week for the Vikings are: Gage Lloyd at 138 pounds and David Worley at 126 pounds.
Lloyd is 23-3 in his junior season and will take on West Carteret’s Jacob Bennett in the first round.
“I’m really excited because I didn’t do too hot in my regionals. I took fourth and I’ll come in wrestling a No. 1 seed, but I’ve already wrestled this kid before so I know what I need to do to prepare for,” he said. “This week is basically fine-tuning the things you are good at and just perfecting it.”
Worley is looking forward to one last time to spend with his teammates he has grinded with and got to know in the wrestling room over his three years with the program.
“It’s a good experience and it will be fun with the team. We only have 11th and 12th graders going. All of the 12th graders I've been with since my freshman year,” Worley said. “This is my last bonding time related to wrestling with these people.”
His 126-pound tournament starts against Ethan Robinson from North Buncombe. With it being his first time, Worley said he’s not going to buy into all the hype to get distracted.
Pinecrest’s crop of newcomers to the state tournament includes: junior Will Brock at 220 pounds, freshman Noah Malave at 106 pounds, junior Cade Browning at 120 pounds and sophomore Riley Merchant at 132 pounds.
In just his second year of wrestling, Brock has built up a 22-4 record and opens against Devean Thaggard from Seventy-First.
“I’m very blessed. I’ve been working hard and working with coaches to get me better each and every day,” Brock said. “It definitely was a goal of mine ever since I started wrestling and the hard work has pretty much paid off for it.”
Qualifying as a freshman, Malave opens the tournament against Cary’s Johnny Ramos. Malave said he has heard from veterans on the team about what to expect Saturday.
“It’s a lot of work and it’s hard, but you can do it if you put your mind to it,” Malave said. “I expect it to be a challenge, but I think I could do it again.”
Browning’s first appearance at states includes an opening matchup against Laney’s undefeated junior Mark Samuel.
“I’m doing the best I can to be ready for the state tournament. I’m trying to treat every practice as if it was the same as the rest of the season,” Browning said. “Really I’m just trying to get myself to give it everything for my one match. Whatever happens, happens. If I win, I go onto the next one, but if I lose, I know that I gave everything I could.”
Merchant’s sophomore season has him at 23-5 on the year and he wrestles with McDowell’s Tobias Finn, an undefeated senior this season.
“It’s hard competition and you can do it if you really believe in yourself,” Merchant said. “It’s going to be a hard first round for me. If I can wrestle hard, I think I can win that first match and the second round will be tough if I win the first one, but not as tough as the first, and then I think I can place and have a good tournament.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.