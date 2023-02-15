From a wrestler getting his first appearance in the expansive space of the Greensboro Coliseum, to the wrestler who has competed in a handful of matches in his career under the lights of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling championship, the feeling still hits.
After reaching the pinnacle of his weight class last year, Pinecrest senior Jayden Dobeck is ready for that experience one final time this weekend.
“You walk into Greensboro and look up and around you. It just takes your breath away really. It doesn’t matter how much cardio you’ve got,” Dobeck said. “It takes your breath away walking out there and they call your name.”
Dobeck is one of eight wrestlers from Moore County making their return to the state tournament that starts for the 2A-4A levels Thursday night, with the 1A championship starting Friday. The finals wrap up the tournament Saturday evening.
The Pinecrest senior looks to become the school’s first back-to-back state champion since Dustin Roemer this week, and this week marks the end of a season where he has looked to handle the pressure that comes with being a defending champion.
“There’s some pressure. I could be the first back-to-back at Pinecrest (in over a decade). I try not to think about it so much, but there’s definitely some pressure,” Dobeck said. “I just take it one day at a time. I only had one day of high school wrestling practice left. It’s kind of crazy.”
Been in the back of his head, pushed him all year
Dobeck’s first match at 160 pounds comes against Honor Paxton.
“It’s just another wrestling match, that’s what I tell myself,” Dobeck said the mindset going to Greensboro. “All it is is you’re wrestling another guy.”
Union Pines has the most of any program in the county with seven wrestlers qualifying for states, and four are making their return visits.
The only state placer from last year that returned for the Vikings is junior Nicholas Mascolino, who comes in as a favorite at 182 pounds. His sixth-place finish last year as a sophomore provided a learning lesson he takes into this week.
“It was definitely a little intimidating. There was a bigger crowd than usual. I had not been in front of big crowds my sophomore year, but I’m a lot more used to it. I went to nationals and almost placed, and last year I went injured and I’m stronger this time,” Mascolino said.
Mascolino wrestles against Dillan Earp from Hibriten to start his pursuit of the title.
“My goals come up randomly, like taking sixth last year and making it one match away from being a finalist as a sophomore. It was pretty upsetting, so I want to go back this year and win it,” Mascolino said. “Beating an old rival of mine, who I’ve wrestled a few times and it’s always like an overtime match is a goal of mine, and beating some of the top seeds in the whole state are some of my goals right now.”
Also returning to states for the Vikings are brothers Keaton Crawford and Jayden Crawford, and Brock Sullivan.
Keaton has made states twice in his first two years in high school. The 113-pound sophomore looks to rectify last year’s early exit at states.
“Last year I went 0-2 mostly because I didn’t have the right mindset because I was a freshman,” he said. “I had a bad state experience last year.”
The younger Crawford brother opens against Austin Laws from Fred T. Foard. The two wrestled in the 3A state dual finals two weeks ago in Greensboro, with Crawford coming out on top.
“I'm trying to make my technique as perfect as possible,” Crawford said. “I’ve not really seen great growth from last year until like a month ago. It started to click that I don’t need to scrap and roll, and wrestle technically good.”
Jayden’s final state tournament appearance comes after winning the 120-pound weight class at regionals. His first appearance was last year as well.
“Now that I’m going back, I know exactly what the feeling is, I know what the setting is. I’ve been there before so I can be comfortable in the uncomfortable,” he said. “It was nice to win (regionals), but things change. You beat someone in the finals and they’re going to be hungry and want to beat you at states.”
The senior’s first-round matchup is against Alex Luna from East Rowan.
“I set my goals the day after the state tournament last year. I’ve always had it written down and I know what I want. Every day I look at it and try to see what I can do this day to do this,” Crawford said. “I had two main goals this year. It was regional champion and state champion. I’ve knocked off one, one more to go.”
Sullivan also won his weight class at regionals, but the sophomore doesn’t think that means much now going to states at the 160-pound division.
“I came out in first, but I’m still the underdog in the entire tournament. It makes me still hungry because I still know I’m more of a dark horse,” Sullivan said.
After missing out on placing last season, there’s plenty of fuel to drive him this time around at states, starting with his first bout with Christian Diaz from Asheboro.
“It’s a drive. I really just want to prove it this year instead of falling short and coming out empty-handed. It was a big motivator to get back in that coliseum,” Sullivan said. “Looking at that board and wanting to see your name on it. It’s exciting and it shows that you’re progressing and moving forward.”
Colton Collins is a senior captain for the Vikings, and the 220-pound senior hopes to finish his high school career in a major way with his first appearance at states.
“Last year, I thought I should’ve went, but I got a little stupid and made some bad decisions (at regionals),” Collins said.
With goals of making the podium Saturday night, Collins opens against Lance Deane from Havelock in the first round.
“This year, the main factor was wrestling smarter and not losing my cool. I’ve been putting a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Collins said. “I’ve got more of a hunger because I got second (at regionals). I would’ve liked to have won my region, but I had a pretty good guy in the finals, and I had a couple stupid decisions. I’ve been working on that this week.”
Junior Aiden Enright gets his first taste of states at 106 pounds, and opens with Cameron Sanchez from Croatan.
“It’s taken quite a bit to get to the states. I didn’t start last year, and I’ve been training for these two years to get here,” Enright said. “It’s been a long journey, but I’ve come out and done a lot for the team this season.”
Dantrell Williams at 195 pounds wrestled his way back to a state title berth for the Vikings. He has learned from tough lessons from his teammates in the past to help to where he is now.
“I’m pretty happy. I was lowkey kind of scared when I was wrestling because last year I got out in the third round. This year, I was so happy to take third place,” Williams said of his regional showing. “Colton really prepared me for this because he would beat me into the mat every single day. It helped me to get better, and Brock would teach me the technique that I would need to improve in.”
Three of Pinecrest’s four state qualifiers are returning from coming up short of a podium visit last year. Dobeck said the group of Riley Merchant, Cooper Ogden and Elijah Ybarra is a close one in the Pinecrest wrestling room.
“Three out of the four got here and made varsity as a freshman,” Dobeck said. “We’ve worked really hard and it’s good to see all three of us are going to states, and Cooper Ogden has made good improvements since he came here.”
Merchant wrestled last year at 132 pounds in one of the toughest brackets in the state, and this year is wrestling at 145 pounds for his final high school tournament.
“I was not happy about my results at all last year. This year, it’s my year to get back at that being it’s my senior season,” Merchant said. “I’ve been preparing well, wrestling hard in practice and doing everything I can to be ready for this year. This is my year.
“I feel strong at my weight. I don’t feel too big, but I also don’t feel too light.”
After winning the regional title, Merchant is a top seed entering his match with Dylan Dalton from Alexander Central to open the tournament.
“I’ve just been working on the basics,” Merchant said. “Basics win matches. If you get the basics down, you can beat anyone. The best people in the world do the basics and that’s what I try to model my wrestling after.”
Ogden is back in the state tournament, wrestling this year at 170 pounds, where he is slightly underweight.
“Last year I missed my opportunity to place, so this year I’m aiming for the top. I’m trying to get first, even though I know it’s going to be a struggle,” Ogden said. “Everyone that I’ve wrestled at 170 has been stronger than me, so being able to place in this weight disadvantage has sort of boosted my confidence that maybe I can actually run through it.”
Ogden’s hard work in the summer will be put to the test, and he gets T.C. Roberson’s Conner Reese to open.
“I’ve refined my technique a lot over the summer,” Ogden said. “I’ve been working on what I’m weak on, or what my opponents are going to try and use against me.”
Ybarra’s first time at states comes after placing fourth at the 132-pound regionals. The senior opens with Dylan Pepin from Northwest Guilford.
“I’m trying to focus on the match and not worry about everything around me. I’ve been in bigger environments like this, but this is definitely the biggest,” he said “I need to focus on all my neutral and standing and stuff like that. I need to focus on not letting the seeds matter. I’ve got to go in and wrestle how I know how to wrestle.
“Regionals showed me I belong and that I deserve to wrestle against the top guys in the state.”
North Moore’s Nathan Rogers returns to states after a quick exit last year for the Mustangs. The junior at 220 pounds wrestled into shape early on after an extended football season to being the region’s top seed, where he took second.
“It’s a fighter’s mentality. I had to win these matches so I could get there again,” Rogers said. “Last year I went two and out. Hopefully this year I’ll win my first two and can keep going through there.”
Rogers opens against Steven Sullivan from Starmount.
“I figured out from my last match at regionals that I’ve got to work on my offense all around. His defense was better than my offense, so I’ve got to break through that,” Rogers said.
