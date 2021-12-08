The Winternational Junior Series closed out the month of November with the second event of the year on Pinehurst’s No. 6 course on Nov. 27 and 28. Sixty-five high school boys and girls competed in cold, blustery morning weather. Fairly mild afternoon temperatures set in both days for scorable conditions.
The players are divided into three divisions; one for junior and senior boys; one for freshman and sophomore boys; and one for girls.
In the freshman/sophomore division, Alex Bock, of Morganton, took home champions honors in the second event of the season by firing rounds of 76 and 69. This win makes Bock a back-to-back winner in the Winternational Junior Series. Bock’s second round 69 was the low round of the event, featuring five birdies. Four of those birdies came in a seven-hole stretch from hole Nos. 6 to 12. Luke Mueller, of Wake Forest, fired rounds of 77 and 71 for a two-day total of 148 and a second-place finish. Mueller played a solid second round, making only one bogey and two birdies. In third was Benjamin Baker, of Pinehurst.
Anna Howerton, of Winston Salem, shot 71-71 for a 142 (-2) two-day total. Howerton made nine birdies over two rounds, giving her a 6-shot margin of victory and the division low round. Howerton is a sophomore and a High Point University commit. In second place was Maria Isabella Errichetto of Southern Pines. Errichetto started the round four shots back, and tried to make up ground in round two with an eagle on hole No. 6, but Howerton’s play was too steady all weekend. Errichetto finished with a 73 for a two day total of 148. Saia Rampersaud of Durham, rounded out the top three.
The junior/senior division title was claimed by Jack McCarthy of Bermuda Run. McCarthy shot 73-79 over the weekend, good enough for a four-shot win. McCarthy’s 73 was the division low round. Caden Hodges of Dunn, came in second place with a 77-79. In third place was Logan Atkins of Dunn, with a 77-79. Hodges and Atkins tied for second, but a match of cards put Hodges in second place. McCarthy, Hodges, and Atkins all shot 79 today after being paired together, solidifying the top three results.
The Winternational Junior Series will hold its third event Dec. 18-19, which will take place on the No. 1 and No. 2 courses.
The first event of the season kicked off on Pinehurst’s No. 5 course where 74 players started their bid towards player of the year honors.
Low round of the tournament went to freshman/sophomore division runner-up Landon Merrell. Merrell, of Salisbury, shot a consistent one-under par 71 with 15 pars, which gave him a two-round total of 150. Alex Bock, of Morganton, NC, took home champion honors in the first event of the season by firing 76-72 on the blustery weekend, which was good for a two-stroke win. Bock fired four birdies on Sunday’s final round, two of them coming on the courses’ long par 5s. Bock played the par 5s masterfully all week, totaling 4-under-par through both rounds. William Pohlman of Wilmington, and Benjamin Chase of Charlotte, tied for third place.
In the girls division Saia Rampersaud ran away with a nine-stroke victory by firing rounds of 75-77 for a two-day total of 152. Rampersaud played steadily all week, highlighted by three birdies in Sunday’s final round. Two of those birdies came on par 3s, which played long and into the wind. Finishing behind Rampersaud for second place was Shea Smith of Charlotte. Smith’s score totaled to 161, with rounds of 79-82. Rounding out the top three was Annalee Caveney of Raleigh. Caveney shot a final round 80 to move up to third place over Maddie Bogan, of New Bern, who finished fourth.
Logan Adkins of Dunn claimed the boys junior/senior division title with rounds of 74-73 for a two-day total of 147. Logan was able to par his way to a solid victory, making 29 of them over the 36 hole contest to clear him by nine shots over the runner-up, Logan Erwin of Waxhaw. Erwin shot a pair of 78s for a two day total of 156. Tied for third place was Ryan Masterton of Concord, and Caden Hodges, of Dunn.