The Kelly Cup Golf Championship is scheduled to be played on Feb. 22 on Pinehurst No. 8 to raise funds for the Sandhills Children’s Center.
Named for William R. Kelly, a long-time advocate for Sandhills Children’s Center and lover of the game of golf, the Kelly Cup is a fun day out to help children who have special developmental needs.
The cost per player is a minimum donation of $200, and for a four-person team a minimum donation of $800. A $1,000 donation will include the cost for one foursome and one hole sponsorship sign. Hole sponsorships cost a minimum donation of $300.
The fee covers the green and cart fees, beverages on the course, snacks, box lunch from Roast Farm to Table and other prizes from Old Sport & Gallery.
“Planning events in the time of Covid-19 is a challenge and we’re thankful to be able to host the Kelly Cup again this year” said Robin Duff, community relations representative at the Center.
The format is a best ball full handicap tournament. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.
To register a foursome, go to www.sandhillschildrenscenter.org or call (910) 692-3323.