As the world normally does late in the summer every four years, Bob Tice remembers as a child in upstate New York watching the Olympic Games on TV and wondering what it took for those athletes to get to that stage and compete with the world’s best.
That was about as close to athletics Tice got as a child growing up on a self-sufficient farm where “chores are more important than sports,” Tice recalls his father saying.
Sports were trivial compared to the work needed to be done on the farm, and it wasn’t until college that Tice was able to get his first taste of athletics.
Through a series of fortunate events over the span of more than 40 years, Tice found himself on the stage he watched as a child. Not as an athlete, but as a track and field official; a passion of Tice from when he entered retirement.
He can still feel the emotions he felt standing inside Olympic Stadium for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta as the flags were raised and the Star Spangled Banner played. It’s the same feeling that many athletes have and will have atop the podium last week and this week in Tokyo.
“Every time they played the national anthem,” Tice said while motioning tears down his face. “From where I came from and everything along the way fit together and I was there. I just couldn’t hold it. It was the greatest feeling that I’ve had in my life.”
Starting Line
It wasn’t until Tice was a freshman at Hartwick College that he first experienced sports seriously. At 6-foot-9, he looked destined to play basketball, and questions about his height are still very common for him.
“My dad was adamantly against sports. He thought they were playing games,” Tice said of his father, who also worked in a brick yard when not on the farm. “And they were playing games, but we had work to do. If you don’t have work to do, you go out in the garden and pull weeds.”
Coupling his home life with going to a one-room school where sports was limited to a pull-up bar and a run-down baseball field, his time before college was about as far away from sports as one can get.
A fraternity brother taught basketball to Tice, which led to him earning a spot on the JV team at Hartwick as a freshman.
“I could never really shoot well. I didn’t know what a jump shot was,” Tice said. “I can remember my first two points were against Utica College.”
The college basketball dreams came and went fast as Tice had a physical before trying out for the varsity team provided an obstacle. The doctor diagnosed him with congestive heart failure, and was unable to play for the school due to insurance reasons.
That didn’t keep him from competing on the hardwood.
“I decided to play with every bar, hotel and restaurant who would sponsor a team,” Tice said.
Competing in the Susquehanna Valley Basketball League for three years, Tice stood out on the court with his height, and his play, and scored 58 points in one contest. That came when there was no 3-point line.
He then went on to play for the Harlequint Basketball Team, which was a Globetrotter-esque team that put on exhibitions in the region for fundraisers. On that talented team, he was the only player that could dunk, and he credits himself for teaching some of those players how to score in that fashion.
While track and field took Tice to some of the highest points in the sport, his only connection with the sport as an athlete came in an informal setting in college.
“I tried the high jump, but at that time, scissors was the only thing I knew,” Tice said of the intra-fraternity track meet he competed in where he hurdled the high jump bar. “I used to jump fences on the farm, and I thought it had to be the same way,”
Tice entered the pharmaceutical field after graduating from college with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Working more than 30 years, mostly in management with quality control and assurance, Tice then got his first taste of what would take him to places he said he never would have gone if it weren’t for track and field.
Tice’s daughter ran track and cross country in high school, and he volunteered to help out at track meets. The hook was set. Tice’s height allowed him to stare down the finish line in a time before timing systems and cameras were used for the sport.
“There’s a lot of events going on at the same time. It’s like a three-ring circus,” Tice said of his initial thoughts of track meets.
That was what intrigued him about volunteering at track and field meets.
When most people retire, they look to travel in their leisure, but Tice’s retirement involved him traveling. This was also done on his own dime, but came with working some of the top track and field events in the country and world.
Track Record
Tice and his wife, Susan, retired to a Whispering Pines home in 1991, and from there Tice began volunteering as a track official for college and regional meets across North Carolina and that led to invites across the country. Weekends mostly took him to UNC Chapel Hill, Duke, N.C. A&T and East Carolina, among other stops.
Those experiences provided a chance to network with other coaches, which led to opportunities across the country for NCAA championship meets, national events and four Olympic trials.
That all set up the pinnacle of the sport in Atlanta in 1996.
With his height, Tice found a fit to be the high jump official for the Olympic games, but he didn’t limit himself to just that while in Olympic Stadium.
“The Olympics doesn’t occupy all your time. Everything is pre-assigned. I volunteered that wherever you needed me, I would go. So I did racewalk,” Tice said. “I also did a set of hurdles for the 400-meter hurdles. They had four people watching the hurdles so there were 40 people out there.”
Overseeing the high jump, the mark of 2.39 meters set by Austin Johnson was recorded by Tice during that event. That mark still remains the Olympic record.
That event only occurred on a few days, and Tice was able to make his way back to the track and field events to be a spectator where he ran into a familiar face from when Tice was an official at UNC.
“One of the greatest thrills that I had at the Olympics was watching Allen Johnson, he went to UNC Chapel Hill, and he won the 110 hurdles,” Tice said. “He took a victory lap with his little daughter. I wasn’t working that day. I was in the officials section of the stands and I yelled out my name and he came all the way off the track for me to congratulate him.”
The records that Tice has been on hand for as an official are numerous, and he hasn’t tried to keep track of them all for one reason.
“If only I could’ve kept track of all the records I have been associated with, but you know records are meant to be broken,” Tice said. “Whoever is on top is the most important.”
Tice’s mark on the sport also involves him leading a push for stipends and reimbursement for the USA Track and Field officials who spent significant time on the road with no compensation for the trips to work the meets.
“I learned every position that’s in the book. At that time, you were a volunteer. You paid your way to get there and paid for your room,” Tice said. “I sympathized with some of these people who have given up part of their lives and lost income because they got associated with track and field.”
When looking back at his experience officiating at the Olympics, the plight of many officials can be seen.
“The hard thing was having to pay for it,” Tice said. “They gave us a nice sports coat, hat, tie, shirt, shoes and socks. That was part of the glory of being selected.”
After seeing some athletes reach the top of their field, Tice has done the same with his officiating career. A 2017 USA Track and Field National Officials Hall of Fame inductee in 2017, Tice was also awarded the Andy Bakjian Award, for an official that has given outstanding service throughout a career.
“To get to be honored in the hall of fame for all the officials in the country is an honor for sure. Do I deserve it? Yes, for all the work I’ve put into it,” Tice said with a laugh. “I was also inducted into my hometown sports hall of fame and I never competed in any event in that community.
“Track and field, it doesn’t get the same recognition like you have with other sports. The athletes are the ones that deserve to be there. But when it comes to officials, how many umpires and referees from other sports that are recognized like the athletes? None.”
His hometown of Saugerties, New York inducted him into its sports hall of fame in 2005. Even then, he was still heavily involved in officiating track and field across the country.
That changed in 2019 when Tice suffered a stroke after working at the NCAA Championships in the 110-degree heat at Texas A&M.
Tice went through rehab to get back on his feet and have his daily life returned to normal, but one aspect of his life is missing as he decided to step away from officiating.
“I’ve had a great life,” Tice said with a laugh.
The resume, four pages loaded down mostly with track and field experiences, is impressive, but doesn’t fully encapsulate everything he has seen and traveled to in the last 30-plus years. But now is a chance for Tice, 84, to get out of the fast lane and enjoy life in the Sandhills and his home that overlooks Shadow Lake in Whispering Pines with a sunroom where he does his crosswords and pieces together 1,000-piece puzzles.
“I just recognized that I had many, many years of doing it and many, many great experiences,” he said.
