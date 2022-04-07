Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.