The Georgia Tech golf team holds up the ACC championship trophy after defeating Wake Forest Monday on the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course. The title ties Georgia Tech with Wake Forest for the most in conference history.
It wasn’t revenge, but redemption that the Georgia Tech men’s golf team was seeking Monday morning in the final match for the ACC men’s golf championship at the Country Club of North Carolina.
Taking on Wake Forest, the winningest program in ACC championship history, a title that stripped from a “shared” status was claimed last year when the Demon Deacons defeated Georgia Tech 3-2 in Florida.
“We all played really well last year, we just got beat. It wasn’t anything hostile. It was just wanting to go out and play well, and hope we came out on top,” Georgia Tech senior Steelman said. “We really wanted to tie it up, and not go two down on the count to Wake Forest.”
Steelman’s confident strike into the green on the 16th hole, and the birdie putt to follow clinched the 19th team title for Georgia Tech on the Dogwood Course Monday.
The 3 and 2 win for Steelmate over Wake Forest’s Andrew McLauchlan sealed the 3-2 win for the Yellow Jackets in the fifth and final match.
Ahead of Steelman, teammates Christo Lamprecht and Bartley Forrester posted the two other wins for the Yellow Jackets. Wake Forest countered with a comeback win from Boyd Owens and another victory from Scotty Kennon.
“It’s going to be a really cool thing to write a little chapter in Georgia Tech golf history for what we did,” Steelman said. “It’s a dream come true. It was a heartbreak last year and being able to come back and get it done this year makes it even better.”
The CCNC members and spectators from the area were heavily in favor of Wake Forest, and dissipated after the match closed on the 16th hole. Very few spectators outside of family members gathered on the front patio area of the club for the trophy presentation, except for one club member.
CCNC member Buddy Baker, a golfer at Georgia Tech from 1961 to 1963, never competed in an ACC championship, with the Yellow Jackets being in the Southeastern Conference during his time. Wearing a yellow striped polo with “Georgia Tech Golf” printed on the chest, Baker stepped in to snap a photo with the team to celebrate the championship with the new crop of Yellow Jackets.
“It’s wonderful to get to watch them play this, and they’re such great kids. They have manners and they can play golf,” Baker said. “I still go down there and play golf with the guys I played with when I was at Georgia Tech. It’s the friendship you have that you’ll keep for the rest of your life.”
Baker, 82, said that in the 60 years since graduating from Georgia Tech he has followed the program under coach Bruce Heppler closely, taking trips to play in alumni rounds in the past.
“I’ve watched them grow. He’s really helped grow the team,” Baker said.
The title claimed at CCNC was Heppler’s 14 ACC championships since taking over the program in 1996.
Now the Country Club of North Carolina is in a waiting stage for the future of championships at the club. After hosting the 2010 U.S. Girls Junior, the 2021 U.S. Junior and now this year’s ACC championship in recent years, and countless other amateur championships since the club opened, the club’s General Manager Don Hunter said the track record speaks for itself.
“We’re not ready to announce anything yet, but our goal has always been to be measured as one of the great amateur facilities in the country,” Hunter said. “We’re a club full of golf advocates that play well, and appreciate seeing fellow amateurs being tested. It won’t be long before we announce a few things.”
There was adversity faced by the club with a whole day of competition wiped out due to rain Saturday, but the club’s employees from the clubhouse to the course maintenance workers stepped up, Hunter said.
“Adversity gives my team a chance to shine. We embrace that as a team, and I think my staff did a great job with the changes as they happened,” Hunter said. “We were proud to present a good golf course for the event.
“We were proud to host this event, and the members overwhelmingly embraced it. It’s great to see them come out and follow the players.”