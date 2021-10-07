From the moment you drive onto the Richmond Senior High School campus, the first thing any visitor sees is the school’s football stadium lined with hand-painted signs of the perennial power’s championships at the conference and state level, as well as a list of former players that have gone on to play in the NFL.
The Raiders played like the powerhouse that Union Pines had heard stories of as the teams met for the first time on the gridiron Wednesday night. And through that, there was a sense of pride for the Vikings early on in the 69-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference loss in Rockingham.
“I really like the fact that we fought. Obviously, the score is what it is, but our guys just kept going,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “You get to say to them, ‘Hey guys, what an opportunity you got to play against one of the best teams in the state and see where you are at.’ You might not play against another team as good as this ever as a player.”
The Vikings (1-6, 0-2 Sandhills) took one day of practice to prepare for the three-time defending conference champions, with rain in the forecast for Friday forcing the game up two nights and changing the venue to Richmond’s (6-1, 3-0 Sandhills) home turf. Add on top of that, the Vikings were missing eight starters.
A disastrous start was followed by a moment of hope on the Union Pines sidelines midway through the opening quarter.
Trailing 13-0, Union Pines found a lucky bounce when Richmond went to backup quarterback Emoni McBride and his first exchange with the center resulted in a fumble that Kyle Yarter fell on. The turnover gave the Vikings prime field position at the Richmond 25-yard line.
Two passes from quarterback Ben Finkelstein to sophomore Eric Jernigan later found Union Pines in the end zone.
Due to some of the absences of starters, Jernigan made his move up from varsity for the first time this season.
“They don’t work together in practice because Jernigan is with the JVs,” Trousdale said. “The fact that they are getting reps now and he’s our quarterback moving forward and Jernigan is going to play varsity from now.”
The following possession for Richmond, the Vikings got their first defensive stop at midfield.
“I was thinking, ‘Shoot, if we score and get a two(-point conversion), we’re up,’” Trousdale said. “They were excited.”
Two plays later, a Russ Schaper fumble dashed the chance to tie or possibly take the lead. Richmond scored four plays later to go up 20-6.
The Raiders scored one more touchdown in the first quarter, a 48-yard Javares Stanback punt return with 49 seconds left, putting the home team up 27-6. Stanback touched the ball three times in the first quarter, and all three times he found the endzone. He returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. On the Raider’s first offensive play from scrimmage, the senior took a flip pass from quarterback Kellan Hood 44 yards to the end zone to put Richmond up 13-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
Hood rushed for three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to build up a 48-6 lead for the Raiders.
Nasir Crumpton scored his first of three touchdowns in the closing minute of the first half, making it a 55-6 spread going into intermission.
“They are a top 4A team for a reason,” Trousdale said. “They have a good player at every position. There are no weak spots.”
Union Pines goes to Hoke County next Friday, while Richmond hosts Southern Lee on Tuesday in a make-up game due to a COVID-19 quarantine with the Cavaliers earlier this season.
