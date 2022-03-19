The Union Pines softball team was defeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play by the Richmond Raiders at home Friday night. Both teams started off quiet, but the Raiders managed to fire up the bats and didn’t look back as they cruised to the 12-0 win in five innings.
The Raiders (5-1, 2-1 Sandhills) and the Vikings (4-3,1-2 Sandhills) each went down quietly in the first two innings. In the top of the third, the Raiders struck first with a Kenleigh Frye single to center field to bring in a runner to put the Raiders up 1-0. Makayla Parks came up to bat next and hit a three-run home run deep to left field that put Richmond up, 4-0.
Richmond tacked on two more runs on a home run to right field off the bat of Quston Leviner. In the bottom of the third, the Vikings found them in scoring position, but they left runners stranded on base when Richmond got three outs to end the inning.
Richmond kept their momentum rolling in the top of the fourth when Parks hit a three-run homer to left field to extend the lead to 9-0. A home run by Macy Steen in the top of the fifth and a stolen base by Jakayla Steele added two more runs, and Frye finished off the scoring with a single to right field to make the score 12-0.
“We just got to simplify the hitting. We got to see the ball and hit it and we didn’t hit the ball well tonight,” Union Pines coach Doug Norman said. “Isabella Garcia came up from JV and got her first hit on the night. As a team that was just a disappointing loss. The truth of the matter is that we could have won both games, this one we gave them too many opportunities.”
Union Pines had a pair of hits in the win, one coming from Garcia and the other from sophomore Corryn McCutchen.
The Vikings travel to Hoke County Tuesday.
The Vikings dropped two games this week to a pair of the top teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, with a 7-6 loss in eight innings to Scotland on the road Tuesday.
Norman said that much like the loss to Richmond, the Scots forced the Vikings to play out of their comfort zone.
“Scotland is probably one of the better hitting teams in the conference,” he said. “They made us pay and we played their game and not ours.”
Patriots Tops Yellow Jackets
The Pinecrest softball team picked up two wins this week over Lee County Schools. The win Friday from the Patriots at home came in convincing fashion to defeat Lee County, 10-1, at home to follow up a win over Southern Lee Tuesday.
Senior Aniyah Jackson hit a home run and drove in three runs in the victory for Pinecrest (3-4, 2-1 Sandhills). The homer is her fifth of the season.
Jackson and Karma Morrison were the only Patriots to register two hits in the win.
Donaka Owens, Frances Hanshew and Morrison each had an RBI in the win.
Emily Jones pitched four innings and Macey Jackson pitched three innings, and both struck out five batters apiece.
Pinecrest plays at Scotland Tuesday.