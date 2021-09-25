PC Brock.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Will Brock (9) grabs a hold of Richmond quarterback Kellan Hood (7) during the Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup in Rockingham Friday. Richmond scored three touchdowns in the second half to take the 28-21 win.

 Neel Madhavan/Richmond County Daily Journal

After taking a two-score lead into halftime, and keeping control of the scoreboard into the fourth quarter, Pinecrest football coach Bob Curtin was almost at a loss for words after his team’s 28-21 loss at Richmond Friday to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

“I’m just heartbroken. I’m devastated,” Curtin said. “The kids played so well.”

The Patriots (3-2, 0-1 Sandhills) went to the halftime locker room up 21-7 on the three-time defending conference champions. A third quarter where Richmond (4-1, 1-0 Sandhills) adjusted on defense to limit the Patriots offense trimmed the lead to 21-14 entering the final quarter.

Pinecrest was unable to finish drives and a fumble recovery by the Patriots that was nearly returned for a score was stripped away and recovered by Richmond late in the game to hold off the win.

“Field position, No. 1, and their ability to slightly adjust to our run game, which took us a series or two to adjust,” Curtin said. “The defense took it in stride and kept us in the game like we knew they would. We just needed to change that dynamic in the third period.”

Striking early, Pinecrest senior running back Xavier Dowd punched a touchdown in from 4 yards out midway through the first quarter. Richmond responded with a Kellan Hood to Taye Spencer touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Nahjiir Seagraves scored a rushing touchdown, and Cullen Martin reeled in a Mason Konen touchdown pass over the final seven minutes of the first half to give the visitors the lead at halftime.

Hood finished with 160 yards rushing and 134 yards passing. He threw his second touchdown of the game to Javares Stanback in the third quarter of the comeback.

Pinecrest totaled 127 yards of total offense in the game, but kickoff returns, limited penalties and turnovers played in the Patriots’ favor.

“We are better, but we are only going to get stronger and we’re only going to get healthier,” Curtin said.

Pinecrest hosts Southern Lee next week.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days