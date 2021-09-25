After taking a two-score lead into halftime, and keeping control of the scoreboard into the fourth quarter, Pinecrest football coach Bob Curtin was almost at a loss for words after his team’s 28-21 loss at Richmond Friday to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
“I’m just heartbroken. I’m devastated,” Curtin said. “The kids played so well.”
The Patriots (3-2, 0-1 Sandhills) went to the halftime locker room up 21-7 on the three-time defending conference champions. A third quarter where Richmond (4-1, 1-0 Sandhills) adjusted on defense to limit the Patriots offense trimmed the lead to 21-14 entering the final quarter.
Pinecrest was unable to finish drives and a fumble recovery by the Patriots that was nearly returned for a score was stripped away and recovered by Richmond late in the game to hold off the win.
“Field position, No. 1, and their ability to slightly adjust to our run game, which took us a series or two to adjust,” Curtin said. “The defense took it in stride and kept us in the game like we knew they would. We just needed to change that dynamic in the third period.”
Striking early, Pinecrest senior running back Xavier Dowd punched a touchdown in from 4 yards out midway through the first quarter. Richmond responded with a Kellan Hood to Taye Spencer touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
Nahjiir Seagraves scored a rushing touchdown, and Cullen Martin reeled in a Mason Konen touchdown pass over the final seven minutes of the first half to give the visitors the lead at halftime.
Hood finished with 160 yards rushing and 134 yards passing. He threw his second touchdown of the game to Javares Stanback in the third quarter of the comeback.
Pinecrest totaled 127 yards of total offense in the game, but kickoff returns, limited penalties and turnovers played in the Patriots’ favor.
“We are better, but we are only going to get stronger and we’re only going to get healthier,” Curtin said.
Pinecrest hosts Southern Lee next week.
