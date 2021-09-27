What looked to be a perfect week for Moore County’s three football teams was squashed by Richmond in the second half on Friday.
The undefeated season for North Moore continued as its defense stood out against a formerly high-scoring Bartlett Yancey offense. Union Pines finally got to put a tally mark in the win column against Graham. A Richmond comeback ruined what would’ve been a 3-0 week after the Raider scored 21 points in the second half of its win over Pinecrest.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 6:
Top Team: Union Pines.
A welcoming sight for the Vikings came after a start that coach Jason Trousdale couldn’t have asked to come together any better. The Vikings took a 22-0 lead within the first five minutes of the game giving the team its highest scoring output of the season, and they didn’t slow up from there.
The offense clicked, while the defense held its own against a versatile Graham offense, collecting six turnovers, to earn the blowout 55-18 win. Now with confidence, the Vikings head to Scotland this Friday.
Top Performer: Ethan Biggs, Union Pines.
The sophomore has been a force for the Vikings the last two seasons, and he left his impact on Friday’s game in all three aspects. On top of scoring the first touchdown of the game returning the opening kickoff, Biggs also had a takeaway on defense as he picked off Graham quarterback Dexter Flood.
Other standout performances:
Justis Dorsett, RB, North Moore - A two-touchdown for the senior on senior night, he finished with 181 yards on the ground in the win.
Olajawaun Person, DB, North Moore - The senior defensive back continued his streak on the season with at least one interception in every game. Person is now up to six interceptions, one off the state lead.
Drew Brewer, LB, North Moore - As leader of the defense, the senior had seven total tackles, including one for a loss and a fumble recovery. The unit as a whole allowed eight points to an offense that averaged 49 points per game coming in.
Nahjir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest - A part of the Patriots taking a 21-7 lead at the half, the junior finished with a touchdown and 43 yards rushing.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest - The sophomore tossed a touchdown pass to Cullen Martin in the first half and completed six passes, without a turnover in the road loss.
Xavier Dowd, RB, Pinecrest - The senior scored his fifth touchdown in five games against Richmond in the loss with 34 yards on the ground.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines - Behind the offense finding its rhythm was the junior quarterback passing for two touchdowns in the win.
Christopher Gilbert, LB, Union Pines - Part of the hot start to the game was a blocked punt by the junior linebacker. He tallied five tackles and two pass deflections.
Kelby Wright, WR/DB, Union Pines - Like Biggs, the senior also scored a touchdown on offense and came away with an interception on defense.
