Two conference champion contenders hit the field this past Friday night from Moore County, and both came away with wins for the first undefeated week since Week 3.
North Moore used a big third quarter to open Mid-Carolina Conference play against Bartlett Yancey victoriously, and Pinecrest made major adjustments constantly throughout the game against Richmond to come away with a major Sandhills Athletic Conference win for its first win over the Raiders since 2013.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 4 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: Pinecrest
Teased with close losses in the past two matchups against Richmond, a devoted senior class from the Patriots weren’t going to let their last home game against their rivals be spoiled. For the first time since the second term of the Obama administration, Pinecrest defeated the Raiders, holding off a late charge for a 30-27 win.
With injuries to major contributors on offense coming into the game, the adapting on the fly continued for Pinecrest when quarterback Mason Konen was ejected right before halftime, and one of the team’s top tacklers had to play offense solely in the second half to help the run game out.
Pinecrest is quick to point out that a win over Richmond is just a starting point for a major goal this season, which is a conference championship. But toppling the reigning four-time conference title holders is a big start.
Top Performer: Jaylin Morgan, LB/RB, Pinecrest
Affectionately known as “J-Bird” by his teammates and coaches, Morgan was flying high for the Patriots in the win over Richmond, making an impact on both sides of the ball. Starting the game at linebacker, Morgan helped the Patriots hold Richmond to seven points in the first half.
Perhaps the most visible impact he had was scoring three touchdowns, including one on a trick play for the first score of the game when he connected with Ilyas Kalila for a four-yard touchdown pass.
Taking over as the primary running back for the Patriots in the second half, with starter Nahjiir Seagraves on the sidelines for the entire game nursing an injury from the Grimsley game, Morgan rushed for more than 130 yards in the second half, and scored on his first offensive touch of the second half on a 30-yard scamper.
Other top performances:
Hunter Neifer, WR, Pinecrest: Even with the change at quarterback, the senior still was a force to be stopped on the offensive side of the ball, putting his head down to run through Richmond’s defense. He finished with 217 all-purpose yards, including 203 receiving. He also had a 77-yard touchdown on a screen pass.
Jadin Baptist, LB, Pinecrest: Continuing to consistently be the top tackler for the Patriots, Baptist had six stops, including four solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Yesaya Moler, DL, Pinecrest: On Richmond’s first offensive play of the game, Moler jumped on a loose ball to set up Pinecrest’s first touchdown drive. The senior also had a sack in the win.
Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore: Ritchie has continued to grow in the Mustangs’ offense, and had his best game of the season at Bartlett Yancey with 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Nate Dyer, DB, North Moore: Dyer found himself in the right place at the right time for the Mustangs, and had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore: With depth in the backfield, Gillis had a strong rushing night, carrying the ball 22 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Nathan Rogers, FB, North Moore: The Mustangs’ blocking back made the most of his 13 carries against the Buccaneers and scored one touchdown to go with his 81 yards.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore: The junior led the Mustangs with eight tackles in the win.