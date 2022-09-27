Pinedrest vs Richmond 10.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Hunter Neifert (5) takes a selfie after his touchdown alongside  teammates Ilyas Kalila and Ryan Spinali in front of the student section during Friday’s win over Richmond.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Two conference champion contenders hit the field this past Friday night from Moore County, and both came away with wins for the first undefeated week since Week 3.

North Moore used a big third quarter to open Mid-Carolina Conference play against Bartlett Yancey victoriously, and Pinecrest made major adjustments constantly throughout the game against Richmond to come away with a major Sandhills Athletic Conference win for its first win over the Raiders since 2013.

Pinedrest vs Richmond 01.jpeg

Pinecrest junior Jaylin Morgan (4) tiptoes down the line past the Richmond defense Friday at home.
0E7A3564.jpeg

North Moore’s Elliott Furr lays out for a tackle against South Davidson on the road earlier this season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days