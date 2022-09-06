No football coach will be content where his football team is, even on the final week of the regular season. It’s a progressive process, but major steps have been taken physically and emotionally for the three local football squads, and some of that was put on display in Week 3 of the high school football season.
North Moore’s defense continued to lead the way for the team that now sits at 3-0 on the season after another shutout by its defense at South Davidson Thursday night. Union Pines got an early start to the holiday weekend, and has a little more to celebrate over after its lopsided win over Western Harnett. Pinecrest took care of business and rectified a home loss with a strong performance on both sides of the ball.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 3 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: Pinecrest
The Patriots showed a complete turnaround from the last time they played at home with a 40-24 win over Middle Creek. The defense was bothersome to the Mustangs to hold the visitors to 53 rushing yards in their trip to Southern Pines. A complete effort from the defensive line to the secondary paved the way to Middle Creek posting three points in the first half, and the Pinecrest defense limited the opposing offense to four scoring drives the 11 times they had the ball.
Progress continues to show on offense. After a turnover on the first drive of the game, the Patriots were effective in getting the ball to their playmakers and clearing the way for the running game to rush for 468 yards.
Top Performance: Nahjiir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest
Not many players will shake their heads at 100-plus yards and a pair of touchdowns in a game, let alone a half. That’s what the senior had tallied up against Middle Creek, and he still felt like he needed to give himself a pep talk before coming back out in the second half.
More conditioned than his opposition, Seagraves rushed at a high rate in the second half, scoring a pair of more touchdowns and had 260 total yards on the group to go with the quartet of rushing scores. He’s been the Patriots’ workhorse through the first three games and says that he’s available to run the ball even more than the 22 times per game he’s averaging if the team needs that.
Other top performances:
Jadin Baptist, LB, Pinecrest — If there was a tackle being made Friday by Pinecrest, chances are the senior was in on it. He had 12 1/2 tackles, including five tackles for loss and an interception.
Brandyn Hackett, RB, Pinecrest — Carrying a larger load to aid Segraves’ big night, Hackett rushed for 191 yards and had one touchdown.
Yesaya Moler, DL, Pinecrest — The senior defensive lineman disrupted the Middle Creek offense with three tackles for loss and several quarterback hurries.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines — Accounting for five touchdowns in the win over Western Harnett, Finkelstein’s ability to lead the Vikings in a rebound performance helped Union Pines right the ship in a big way at this early of a point in the season.
Brendan Ortega, WR, Union Pines — The early response touchdown from the Vikings was a 43-yard reception for the senior’s first catch. That was the first of his three touchdowns, including a 65-yard punt return for a score.
Russ Schaper, RB, Union Pines — Schaper did a little bit of everything for the offense, carrying the ball 30 yards, blocking for the run game and catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Finkelstein in the first half.
Holden Thomas, RB, Union Pines — The leading rusher for the Vikings in the win, the junior powered for tough runs, collecting 84 yards on 15 carries to become another option out of the backfield for Union Pines.
Owen St. John, DL, Union Pines — At the front of the defense for the Vikings, St. John lived in the backfield against Western Harnett. He finished with a pair of sacks and also had a handful of stops.
Nate Dyer, DB, North Moore — Two interceptions from the junior highlighted the junior’s big night on defense where he also had a fumble recovery and five tackles against the Wildcats.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore — With a team-high six tackles, Furr also played a big part in the shutout, along with his interception.
Zeb Purvis, LB, North Moore — With his third interception of the season coming against South Davidson, Purvis has been a steady force for the Mustang defense. He also had a sack in the win.
Kayden Moore, LB, North Moore — The linebacker intercepted a pass for the Mustangs.
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — Rushing for 135 yards, Gillis scored three touchdowns on the ground for North Moore in the road win and has solidified himself as the Mustangs’ top ball carrier.
Colby Pennington, TE/DE, North Moore — With a pair of tackles for loss on defense, Pennington made his impact felt on the defensive side of the ball before his big splash on offense for a 63-yard touchdown catch from Carson Brady in the win.