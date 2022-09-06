DSC_2743.JPG

Pinecrest senior Nahjiir Seagraves drags a Middle Creek player who has a hold of his jersey during Friday’s win at home.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

No football coach will be content where his football team is, even on the final week of the regular season. It’s a progressive process, but major steps have been taken physically and emotionally for the three local football squads, and some of that was put on display in Week 3 of the high school football season.

North Moore’s defense continued to lead the way for the team that now sits at 3-0 on the season after another shutout by its defense at South Davidson Thursday night. Union Pines got an early start to the holiday weekend, and has a little more to celebrate over after its lopsided win over Western Harnett. Pinecrest took care of business and rectified a home loss with a strong performance on both sides of the ball.

HSFB-Union Pines v Western Harnett

Union Pines quarterback Ben Finkelstein scans over the defense before an offense play against Western Harnett at home last week.
0E7A2655.JPG

North Moore quarterback Carson Brady (11) pitches the ball to Jakarey Gillis for a rushing attempt on the road at South Davidson.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days