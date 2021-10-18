Ever since former Scotland standout running back Zamir White graduated and went on to wreak havoc in the Southeastern Conference at the University of Georgia, Pinecrest has yet to lose to the Scots.
An entire class of football players at Pinecrest has gone undefeated at the varsity level against the former 4A power now turned 3A stalwart. The latest matchup highlighted a week full of road games in Moore County.
North Moore fell from the unbeaten ranks in a major matchup in Burlington against Cummings, and Hoke County took control after the first quarter to rout Union Pines.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 9:
Top Team: Pinecrest.
Usually games where both teams combine for more than 300 penalty yards come early in the season when teams are trying to work out the kinks in the operation of their offenses and defenses, but that was where Pinecrest and Scotland found themselves Friday.
Scotland took a lead in the third quarter before Pinecrest scored back-to-back touchdowns to take control. The defense collected three turnovers in the win.
Pinecrest hosts Hoke County Friday.
Top Performer: Nahjiir Seagraves, Pinecrest.
In the win over Scotland, the junior running back scored three times. The last two were apart of that fourth-quarter scoring spree to help distance the Patriots on the Pate Stadium scoreboard. As a whole, Pinecrest rushed for 144 yards, with Seagraves tallying 82 yards. Both he and senior Xavier Dowd have rushed for more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns each this season.
Other standout performances:
Jaylen Scott, DL, Pinecrest - The senior defensive lineman swatted a pair of Scotland extra-point attempts in the win, which in turn changed the dynamic of the game late in the contest.
Noah Hartford, DB, Pinecrest - The senior standout collected a fumble recovery and an interception in the win as Pinecrest’s defense continues to shine.
Braden Cole, P/K, Pinecrest - Once again the punting and kicking game was in the sure hands, or should we say foot, of the senior. He connected on a 31-yard field goal, averaged 42 yards per punt and 58.8 yard per kick on kickoffs.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest - The sophomore has yet to throw an interception in conference play. He connected with Cullen Martin for his lone touchdown throw to go along with 86 yards.
Justis Dorsett, RB, North Moore - Seeing a lot of time on the field, the senior’s impact was felt by his running attempts, all 24 of them, which accounted for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Carson Brady, QB, North Moore - Getting a chance to air out the ball a little more in the loss to Cummings, Brady went 5-for-9 passing for 81 yards. He also had a rushing score and a late two-point conversion.
Olajawuan Person, DB/WR, North Moore - On the end of Brady’s passes twice was the senior defensive back who saw some time at wide receiver. He tallied 35 yards receiving in the loss.
Noland Chappell, RB, Union Pines - The Vikings opened up the game on a 10-plus minute drive that was capped off by a rushing score from the senior.
Kelby Wright, WR, Union Pines - Playing through an injury, Wright scored a late touchdown for the Vikings.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.