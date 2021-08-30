The word of Week 2 of the high school football season is turnovers. As the week felt like the true opener for the football season with home games and all three teams in Moore County in play this past Friday, turnovers for and against the trio played a part in the decisions.
Moore County went 2-1 in the second week of the season, with Pinecrest and North Moore claiming wins to improve to 2-0, and Union Pines falling in its opener at Gray’s Creek. Pinecrest forced six turnovers, North Moore had a pair of interceptions and two late fumbles were costly for Union Pines.
Here’s other stats that stood out in Week 2:
Top Team: Pinecrest.
Following a shutout of Rolesville in Week 1, the Patriots defense limited Anson to a total of 12 yards of total offense. The second half, which was played with a running clock, saw Pinecrest’s defensive backfield claim three interceptions on all three Anson pass attempts.
The shutout over Anson was Pinecrest's first since the 2019 season.
The first quarter featured two three-play drives for the Patriots, including the only turnover of the night. After that, Pinecrest’s offense flourished, throwing a handful of ball carriers against a Bearcat defense that wore down as the game went on. The Patriots also benefited from short fields, leading to quick scoring drives in the second quarter.
Top Performer: Traveon Short, Pinecrest.
The senior defensive back collected two of the team’s six turnovers in the win, including the first, which set the tone for the rest of the contest.
Short scooped up a fumble on the third play of the game and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. He also sat and waited for an underthrown Anson pass to fall into his hands early in the second half when he collected the second of three interceptions for the Pinecrest defense.
Other standout performances:
Xavier Dowd, RB, Pinecrest - Rushed for a pair of touchdowns on four carries and 43 yards in his one half of action.
Jaden Baptist, DB, Pinecrest - The sophomore was the other player to collect multiple turnovers in the win, an interception and a fumble.
Braden Cole, K, Pinecrest - A perfect outing for the senior stepping into the starting role as he went 2-for-2, including a 49-yarder late in the game.
Justis Dorsett, RB, North Moore - The senior had three touchdowns and 95 yards rushing on 17 carries to lead North Moore to the victory.
Brian Loza, FB, North Moore - Averaging more than seven yards a carry, the senior scored a touchdown and had 80 yards of total offense.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore - Closing out the scoring in the game, he returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown.
Ethan Biggs, RB, Union Pines - To start his sophomore season, Biggs had 96 yards rushing and a touchdown in the loss.
Jordan Hoffman, RB, Union Pines - Averaging 18 yards a carry, Hoffman scored a touchdown and rushed for 54 yards on three carries.
Christopher Gilbert, LB, Union Pines - Leading the Viking defense in tackles, the junior had 10 total tackles and two for a loss.