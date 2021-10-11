Two high school football games were played locally, but none were played on a Friday as a chance of rain pushed Pinecrest and Union Pines’ games up a day or two.
In a defensive battle that brought hard hits early, it was Pinecrest who was able to outlast Lee County at home. Union Pines hung close early but was unable to run with Richmond on the road as it dropped to 0-3 in conference play this season. North Moore claimed another win by forfeit to improve to 7-0.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 8:
Top Team: Pinecrest.
The Patriots’ success in the win over the Yellow Jackets was a product of the work in practice the last several months. Setting the tone at the line of scrimmage, Pinecrest outscored Lee County 17-0 in the fourth quarter with the Yellow Jackets trying to catch their breath against a well-conditioned Pinecrest team. Despite losing two turnovers and not forcing one on defense, Pinecrest was able to roll with the adversity, and come away with a landmark win.
Pinecrest goes to Scotland Friday.
Top Performer: Mason Konen, Pinecrest.
Scoring three touchdowns on quarterback sneaks in the game, the sophomore finished off drives from the Patriots with scores in the win over Lee County. Konen also passed for 90 yards on nine completions, and went a third straight game without an interception.
Other standout performances:
Xavier Dowd, RB, Pinecrest - While he was held out of the end zone, the senior rushed for 189 yards in the win with an average of 8.6 yards per carry.
Jaylin Morgan, RB/LB, Pinecrest - The sophomore led the Pinecrest defense at linebacker, but also scored a touchdown late in the win over Lee County.
Braden Cole, P/K, Pinecrest - The senior was a perfect 2-for-2 kicking field goals, and sent his only punt 48 yards down the field. He averaged 52 yards per kickoff, with four going for touchbacks.
Hunter Neifert, WR, Pinecrest - A top target for Konen in the win, the junior caught six passes for 68 yards.
Ben Finklestein, QB, Union Pines - After a fumble recovery, Union Pines scored its only touchdown in the loss with a scoring toss from the junior quarterback.
Eric Jernigan, WR, Union Pines - Called up from the JV team for this game, Jernigan caught back-to-back passes, including a touchdown in the first quarter.
Kyle Yarter, DL, Union Pines - When Richmond had a fumble on offense in the first quarter, the sophomore jumped on the loose ball.
