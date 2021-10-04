After being relatively quiet for several weeks, COVID-19 had its presence felt in Week 7 of the high school football season locally. North Moore and Union Pines lost games due to concerns for their opponents. North Moore’s contest was called a forfeit with Jordan-Matthews unable to have enough players to come to Robbins. A matchup with Anson was put together at the last minute as Scotland went into COVID-19 quarantine.
Pinecrest did what it was supposed to do against a winless Southern Lee team to end its skid.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 7:
Top Team: Pinecrest.
Coaches believe in overkill to an extent. While there are some limits to that statement for sportsmanship reasons, good teams shouldn’t tread lightly with a struggling team. Pinecrest did just that as the Patriots executed in all three facets of the game, while also giving the bench some experience, to claim a 47-3 win over Southern Lee.
From the opening kickoff, Pinecrest rode a wave of momentum to end a two-game losing streak that came with losses to two of the top teams in the state.
Pinecrest takes on Lee County at home Friday.
Top Performer: Xavier Dowd, Pinecrest.
The senior running back has been consistent this season for the Patriots, scoring a touchdown in every game this season. Against the Cavaliers, Dowd rushed for 94 yards and also found the end zone twice in the win. The Pinecrest running game as a whole strived in the win with 208 yards.
Other standout performances:
Nahjir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest - For the first time this season, the junior rushed for 100 yards with his standout performance in the win. He also became the first rusher since the Rolesville win to eclipse the century mark.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest - The sophomore tossed two touchdowns in the win, and did so on four completions.
J.J. Goins, WR, Pinecrest - The senior had his presence felt on special teams for the second straight game as he returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a pass on offense.
Ethan Biggs, RB/DB, Union Pines - The sophomore scored a rushing touchdown in the loss to Anson and had a pass deflection on defense.
Christopher Gilbert, LB, Union Pines - Leading the Vikings defense, the junior had seven combined tackles in the loss.
Brendan Ortega, RB, Union Pines - The junior crossed the goal line late for the Vikings for his first touchdown this season.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.