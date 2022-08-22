And we’re off for the 2022 high school football season.
After dodging storms Friday night with one game moved up to Thursday and the two that weathered the conditions, week 1 of the season is over, and the teams have a better feel for their position, and what they have to work on, after one game under their belt.
With a similar chance of inclimate weather in the forecast for the end of the week, the state will truck on to the second week of the season, hoping for bluer skies at kickoff this time around.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in the opening week of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: Union Pines.
With two teams claiming wins in Week 1 in the county, Union Pines’ performance stood out after an offseason of hard work paid off for the Vikings with a season-opening win.
With a defense limiting Montgomery Central to one touchdown, one of the areas the Vikings look to improve this offseason showed its development against the Timberwolves.
The Vikings offense got off to a hot start, taking a 14-0 lead into halftime, and fought off a mid-game lull to close out the 28-7 win in Troy.
Top Performer: North Moore’s Defense.
This portion of Quick Hits is usually saved for an individual performer, and there were several deserving of that, but the defensive masterpiece that the Mustangs had against Carver in the shutout win needed to be given appreciation.
Carver had negative nine rushing yards in the loss, and was only able to keep its head above water in the total yards category thanks to a few long passing plays, plays that North Moore’s coaching staff after the game said it will remedy.
Other standout performances:
Nahjiir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest — The best individual performance of any player in the first week of the season, Seagraves ran for 209 yards on 23 carries, and scored a touchdown, against a rugged Rolesville defense.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines — Scoring twice against Montgomery Central, the Vikings’ signal caller directed the offense to four scoring drives, including two in the fourth quarter to start the year 1-0.
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — Emerging as one of the new faces to lead the Mustangs’ backfield in the win over Carver, Gillis rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries and scored one touchdown.
Nathan Rogers, FB, North Moore — The defensive lineman moved to fullback, led the way for the run game to rush for 309 yards, and also carried the ball for 92 yards and a touchdown himself.
Colby Pennington, TE/DE, North Moore — To open his sophomore season, Pennington caught a six-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game, and had a few tackles, including a tackle for loss on defense.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore — On top of being the Mustangs’ top tackler in the win over Carver, Furr sprinted down to chase a kickoff in the middle of the field for a recovery to get the North Moore offense back on the field.
Zeb Purvis, LB, North Moore — Another defensive force for North Moore at linebacker, Purvis dropped back in coverage to intercept a Carver pass late in the second quarter.
Damian Bean, LB, Union Pines — The senior scooped up a fumble in the second quarter to set the offense up for Finkelstein’s first touchdown of the game.
Ethan Biggs, RB, Union Pines — Biggs scored a touchdown in the win over Montgomery Central to open the game.
Russ Schaper, RB, Union Pines — The closing touchdown in the win for the Vikings came on a three-yard dive from Schaper.
Braeden Hudson, RB, Father Capodanno — In the season-opening win for the Grunts on the road at Pungo Christian, the junior scored twice.
Brandyn Hackett, RB, Pinecrest — Emerging late in the game as a solid backup to Seagraves when he needed a quick spell, Hackett scored a touchdown late in the game against Rolesville, and rushed for 63 yards.
Emilio Najm, LB, Pinecrest — A third-quarter fumble recovery from Najm helped set up a Pinecrest touchdown in the third quarter.
Hunter Neifer, WR, Pinecrest — The top returning target for the Pinecrest passing game led the way for the Patriots in the loss. Neifer snagged a 50-yard touchdown pass and had 90 yards receiving.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.