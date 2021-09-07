Three weeks into the high school football season Pinecrest and North Moore find themselves without a loss. Meanwhile, Union Pines is still looking for its first win after a Friday full of high school football.
The undefeated teams limited their opponents to a combined 21 points and Union Pines surrendered 20 points to Western Harnett in the loss, which snapped an 18-game losing streak for the Eagles. Nonconference play has one week left as teams now are looking to figure out last minute adjustments that need to be made before the hunt for playoff spots begins.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 3:
Top Team: North Moore.
Run people over.
That’s the RPO mantra that North Moore is building and that was evident Friday in the win over Elkin. North Moore rushed for more than 400 yards in the win over the Buckin’ Elks, and limited the visitors to less than 270 yards of total offense. One touchdown was all North Moore allowed after Elkin drove the field on its first possession. On the other side of the ball, the Mustangs’ run game led a highly-productive offensive showing.
Top Performer: Brian Loza, North Moore.
His runs weren't flashy, but the senior fullback, linebacker and kicker for the Mustangs was effective as he scored five touchdowns on 10 carries. Then he got right back up off the turf, ran behind center to kick all seven extra points in the win. Loza finished with 102 yards, and the 57-yard run in the fourth quarter was his only run of more than nine yards.
Other standout performances:
Kesler Atkinson, LB, Pinecrest - The senior linebacker had the go-ahead score with his interception returned for a touchdown late against Middle Creek.
Jaden Baptist, DB, Pinecrest - The sophomore did it again Friday with an interception returned for a touchdown early in the contest for his second straight game with a takeaway.
Nahjir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest - While the offense didn’t put up big numbers, Seagraves came through with 69 yards rushing to lead the team.
Justis Dorsett, RB, North Moore - Setting up the short scores for Loza, Dorsett finished with 236 yards and one touchdown.
Olajawaun Person, DB, North Moore - The senior snagged his third interception through three games this season in the win.
James Ross, RB, North Moore - His rushing touchdown in the third quarter pushed the lead to its largest and he also recovered a short kickoff in the first half.
Ethan Biggs, RB, Union Pines - The sophomore scored a touchdown for the second straight game, but this time through the air in the loss.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines - The junior quarterback recorded his first touchdown this season on a pass to Biggs.
Brett Clemons, LB, Union Pines - The senior leader of the defense had 11 tackles and an interception in the loss to Western Harnett.
