Less than a decade ago, a matchup between North Moore and West Columbus in football would have just been another 1A matchup that would blend in with the crowd of other games on the non-conference docket.
Friday night, that matchup in Robbins was the one of the top matchups in the state, regardless of classification, and North Moore took note of that. Fridays in Robbins now are a chance for the tiny town to close down and pack Vergil Shamburger Stadium to see hard-nosed football being played on both sides of the ball by the Mustangs.
And because of that, North Moore sits at 4-0 heading into Mid-Carolina Conference play starting next week after their bye week. Week 4 of the football season wasn’t as kind for the two other football squads in the county, with Pinecrest and Union Pines falling on the road.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 4 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: North Moore
After its 28-6 drubbing of West Columbus, the North Moore defense showed that it doesn’t have just a good defense, but a great one. Through the first four games of the season, the Mustangs have become the stingiest defense in 1A football with 19 points allowed through four games. Only two 1A teams in the state have allowed fewer points, and both teams have played fewer games than North Moore. Across all classifications in the state, 15 teams currently have allowed less than 20 points this season.
The offense for North Moore has continued to develop, adding new wrinkles, and its young crop of running backs has continued to get better, and showed that against a big and physical West Columbus this past Friday, rushing for 203 yards and scoring three times on the ground.
The same things are within reach for this year’s North Moore team as they were last year, but with a stout defense quickly making corrections in game, there seems to be a different edge to this year’s Mustang squad.
Top Performer: Michael Copeland, DB, North Moore
While the run-stopping front seven for the Mustangs did their job, the secondary had its second big game in a row on Friday. After five interceptions against South Davidson last week, the Mustangs followed with four interceptions against West Columbus, led by a pair of passes picked off by Copeland.
Copeland also played a big part in getting his nose into tackles in the game, with four stops on defense.
Other top performances:
Nathan Rogers, FB, North Moore — In North Moore’s offense, the fullback does a little more than block, and Rogers did a lot of both against the Vikings with 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Zeb Purvis, LB, North Moore — The senior had his fourth touchdown in four games to open the season for the Mustangs.
Carson Brady, QB, North Moore — Directing the offense to average 32 points per game this season, Brady came through with his first rushing score in the win.
Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore — With 68 yards on 11 carries, Ritchie had 68 yards on the ground and added a third-quarter touchdown.
Parker King, LB, North Moore — The linebacker was in on nine tackles against West Columbus.
Davon Wall, DB, North Moore — Along with Copeland claiming a pair of interceptions, Wall had an interception as well.
Colby Pennington, TE, North Moore — The sophomore scored the Mustangs’ first score on a seven-yard touchdown pass from running back Jakarey Gillis on a trick play.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines — Throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another in the loss at St. Pauls, the Vikings’senior accounted for both scores in the game.
Jason Jernigan, WR, Union Pines — With four catches, Jernigan was Finkelstein’s top target as he totaled 49 yards through the air and his first receiving touchdown.
Holden Thomas, RB, Union Pines — Coming off his strong showing two weeks ago against Western Harnett, Thomas rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries.
Damon Bremer, DE, Union Pines — The senior tallied a pair of sacks against St. Pauls.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest — The junior passer completed nine passes for 133 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the loss to Grimsley.
Eli Melton, WR, Pinecrest — On the receiving end of Konen’s touchdown pass was Melton for his only catch of the game for 63 yards.
Jadin Baptist, LB, Pinecrest — With 8 1/2 tackles, including eight solo tackles, the junior linebacker continued his ferocious play for the Patriot defense. He also had a sack and two tackles for loss.
Emilio Najm, LB, Pinecrest — Another solid piece of the Patriots’ linebacker, Najm finished with 7 1/2 tackles and a pair of tackles for a loss.