Road wins are hard to come by, no matter what the circumstances are.
Having to load up on a bus, travel for sometimes an hour or more on an activity bus that cruises along at a maximum speed of 55 miles per hour is far from riding in style. Then the players go out and play 48 minutes of football on an unfamiliar field. Saturday mornings you can hear football analysts talk about how hard it is for college football teams to play on the road, and one step below it doesn’t get much easier.
With that being said, North Moore and Pinecrest were able to tune out the noise and the changes that come with road games. The Mustangs won 67-7 over Jordan-Matthews and Pinecrest defeated Southern Lee, 45-6. The wins keep both teams atop their conference standings. Union Pines lost to Scotland at home as the Scots showed they are capable of winning away from home as well.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 7 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: North Moore
The saying a lot of coaches use when describing what the Mustangs did against Jordan-Matthews was killing an ant with a sledgehammer. The Jets were winless, and an undefeated North Moore squad took care of business in nearly every aspect of the game to handily ground the Jets in Siler City.
With an efficient offense that converted the only third down it faced, North Moore’s offense, which was an area that had to come out and prove itself this season, is in the right place to be as the season begins to hit the home stretch, with two of the top three teams in the Mid-Carolina Conference coming to Robbins in the next two weeks.
On the other side of the ball, there were two defensive scores and less than 80 yards allowed by the Mustangs. With 48 points allowed through six games, the eight points per game allowed by the North Moore defense ranks first in the 1A classification.
Top Performer: Zymaire Spencer, RB, Pinecrest
When a starter goes down to injury, the need for the next player on the depth chart to step up is obvious. Sometimes that doesn’t come through, but luckily for the Patriots, Spencer delivered in a big way against Southern Lee last week.
With Nahjiir Seagraves out for his second consecutive game, Spencer rushed for 108 yards on seven carries, with two of those carries finishing in the end zone. Spencer’s rushing total helped the Patriots tote the ball for 258 yards on the ground in the win.
Other top performances:
Jakary Gillis, RB, North Moore — The tailback rushed for 60 yards on seven carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore — On a night where the Mustangs rushed for 329, nearly a third of that total came from Ritchie with his 105 yards rushing on six carries and one touchdown.
Logan Roberts, RB/LB, North Moore — On top of rushing for a score, Roberts also had a fumble recovery and four tackles.
Nate Dyer, RB/DB, North Moore — Scoring on a seven-yard run, Dyer also made an impact on defense with five tackles.
Jase Nelson, OL, North Moore — Getting a chance to carry the ball for the first time this season, Nelson followed the lead set by his teammates for a touchdown.
Cameron Williams, RB, North Moore — Rushing for 53 yards, Williams also found the end zone to cap off a 35-point first quarter.
Cam Sexton, FB, North Moore — Averaging six yards per carry in the win, Sexton also scored a touchdown.
Antonio Moore, DB, North Moore — The Mustangs’ final score of the game came when Moore intercepted a Jordan-Matthews pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
Michael Copeland, DB, North Moore — In the high-scoring first quarter for the Mustangs, Copeland scooped a fumble and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore — Furr led the Mustangs with five tackles in the win over the Jets, and also intercepted a pass.
Jaylin Morgan, LB/RB, Pinecrest — Rushing three times and scoring a touchdown against Southern Lee, the junior made the biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball with a pair of tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a score.
Rashad Gilbert, KR, Pinecrest — In the first quarter, Gilbert returned a Southern Lee punt 27 yards for a touchdown.
Cody Hansen, QB, Pinecrest — In his first varsity start, Hansen completed four passes, including one for a touchdown in the win.
Hunter Neifert, WR, Pinecrest — Catching two of Hansen’s four completions, Neifert scored a touchdown on a 56-yard pass in the second quarter.
Marlon Harris, DB, Pinecrest — The senior forced the other turnover for the Pinecrest defense with an interception.
Caleb Milton, DB/RB, Union Pines — The sophomore played a big role on both sides of the ball for the Vikings, with an interception in the first half that set up a touchdown drive, and then rushed for 120 yards in the second half.
Ben Finkelstein, QB/DB, Union Pines — In his first game of the season playing significant snaps on both sides of the ball, Finklelstein passed for 28 yards and a touchdown against Scotland.
Ethan Biggs, RB, Union Pines — The junior scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and rushed for 55 yards in the loss.
Owen St. John, DL, Union Pines — The defensive tackle for the Vikings fell on a fumble in the third quarter against the Scots.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.