At this point in the season, a win by any means necessary is all that matters.
A one-point margin of victory means as much as a 35-point blowout; both mean the same thing when talking about playoff outlooks, given the state’s RPI rating system for playoff seeding.
North Moore will take its two-point victory at home, one that puts them in sole possession of first place in the Mid-Carolina Conference over Cummings. Pinecrest kept its lead intact with a 30-21 win over Scotland, while Union Pines’ first conference win slipped away with Hoke County rallying late for a 42-22 win.
Two weeks are left in the regular season, with a lot to be determined for conference championships and playoff positions over the next eight quarters.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 9 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: North Moore
There was a point in the third quarter where the Mustangs seemed to be at their lowest. Trailing for the first time this season, North Moore was stifled twice on offensive drives in the third quarter, but fired like a cannon on offense in the fourth quarter.
A long rushing score, followed by an onside kick and another rushing touchdown turned an 11-point deficit to a slim Mustang lead. Despite allowing its most points allowed in a game all season, North Moore’s defense is still the top in 1A, even with one of the scores on Friday coming on a Cummings defensive score.
North Moore stands two games away from a perfect regular season, with matchups against Graham and Chatham Central standing in its way.
Top Performer: Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore
The biggest turning point in the game came from a player who didn’t even get a carry for the Mustangs a season ago. The junior running back slipped through the pile of humans blocking for him on the first offensive play of the fourth quarter for the Mustangs, and scored on an 80-yard touchdown run. After going without a score through the second and third quarters, the scoring led up to a big final period for North Moore.
Ritchie finished the game with 170 yards on 21 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
Other top performances:
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — The junior rushed for 145 yards to complement Ritchie in the backfield for the Mustangs.
Demark Kennedy, DB, North Moore — After the offense took the lead late, Kennedy grabbed a tipped pass for an interception late.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore — Leading the North Moore defense in stops, Furr was in on 10 tackles in the win, and also had a tackle for loss.
Carson Brady, QB, North Moore — Scoring the go-ahead touchdown, Brady directed the North Moore offense in the win.
Nathan Rogers, FB, North Moore — Scoring the first touchdown, Rogers accounted for 17 yards on six carries.
Zymire Spencer, RB, Pinecrest — The sophomore continued his tear running the ball with 135 yards on 13 carries and a pair of touchdowns against Scotland.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest — Passing for two scores, Konen completed eight passes and had 167 yards through the air.
Hunter Neifert, WR, Pinecrest — The senior had three grabs, including a 56-yard touchdown reception coming in the second quarter against Scotland.
Ilyas Kalila, TE, Pinecrest — The second passing touchdown for the Patriots went to the senior, and he finished with 28 yards receiving.
Wade Harris, DB, Pinecrest — The senior defensive back recorded an interception against the Scots to go with his 5 1/2 tackles.
Emilio Najm, LB, Pinecrest — A fumble recovery in the first quarter started off a big game for the senior to go along with three solo tackles.
Will Miller, K, Pinecrest — The sophomore had a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter as well as three extra points.
Ethan Biggs, WR, Union Pines — The junior had a big offensive showing in the loss to Hoke County with 169 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Owen St. John, WB, Union Pines — Making the transition to quarterback in the second half, St. John connected with Biggs for an 85-yard touchdown and had 167 yards passing.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines — Battling through an injury, Finkelstein passed for 83 yards in the first half and also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Oliver Cooper, WR, Union Pines — Scoring on a trick play on his second reception, Cooper finished with five catches for 88 yards.
Brendan Ortega, WR, Union Pines — The fake field goal for a touchdown to Cooper was passed from Ortega, who also had a pair of catches on offense.
Austin Mooring, DB, Union Pines — The junior had an interception against Hoke County.
