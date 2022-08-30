0E7A9938.jpeg

North Moore’s Davon Wall scores on an interception return against North Stokes Friday night.

 

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

With football teams now starting their school year on Monday, there’s a renewed sense of pride for those players as they rejoin the rest of their classmates.

For their teammates, there is no reunion as the football season enters its third week of the season this week. The challenges of balancing the classroom and the field begin after two weeks of focus solely on the gridiron.

HSFB-Union Pines v Gray's Creek

Union Pines Vikings Brendan Ortega (18) celebrates his touchdown with Russ Schaper (32) during a non-conference game at Woodrow Wilhoit Stadium Friday at home.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days