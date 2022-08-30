With football teams now starting their school year on Monday, there’s a renewed sense of pride for those players as they rejoin the rest of their classmates.
For their teammates, there is no reunion as the football season enters its third week of the season this week. The challenges of balancing the classroom and the field begin after two weeks of focus solely on the gridiron.
North Moore returns to school as the last unbeaten team in the county. Pinecrest got its first win of the season this past week, while Union Pines lost in its home opener.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 2 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: North Moore.
Like a boulder going downhill, the start might not be the most impressive thing, but once it gets momentum behind it, that stone is going to take a lot to stop it. In a way, that’s how North Moore got off to last season, and this year has a similar trajectory.
Getting the job done for an impressive shutout in Week 1, the Mustangs continued to build onto their game this week against North Stokes. The Vikings took away some cornerstones of the North Moore run game by plugging up the middle, but the Mustangs showed their ability to break off a big play.
North Stokes’ offense challenged the Mustangs through the air, and after giving up an opening drive touchdown, they settled in for the 26-point win.
Top Performer: Davon Wall, DB, North Moore.
The junior defensive back held the football twice on Friday night, and had two of the most efficient touches of any player with a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown, and he closed out the game with a 60-yard kickoff return for a score to close out the contest. That’s 100 yards and two scores, and a pretty good night.
Wall and the North Moore defense claimed a pair of interceptions in the win, and adjusted on the fly against North Stokes.
Other standout performances:
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — The senior running back led the way for North Moore’s run game with 115 yards on 13 carries, and had a 56-yard score in the second quarter.
Zeb Purvis, LB, North Moore — For the second game to start the season, Purvis intercepted a pass on defense for the Mustangs.
Colby Pennington, TE, North Moore — The sophomore came up with two big grabs in the win over North Stokes, including a 29-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Carson Brady.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest — An efficient 9-of-12 passing night for the Patriots’ quarterback included 132 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Nahjiir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest — Another workhorse outing for the senior running back included two touchdowns and 159 yards on 20 carries.
Jadin Baptist, LB, Pinecrest — The junior had a sack and led the defense in tackles in the win over Anson.
Ilyas Kalila, TE, Pinecrest — Scoring a touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Konen against the Bearcats, the senior had 44 yards through the air.
Hunter Neifert, WR, Pinecrest — The senior receiver had 43 yards receiving and three receptions, with one touchdown.
Ethan Biggs, RB/WR, Union Pines — The junior rushed for 112 yards and also had a rushing touchdown in the loss to Gray’s Creek.
Brendan Ortega, WR/DB, Union Pines — With a touchdown reception and a fumble recovery, the senior played a big role on both sides of the ball against the Bears. He finished with 71 yards receiving.
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines — The Vikings’ senior signal caller passed for a score and 81 yards in the loss at home to Gray’s Creek.