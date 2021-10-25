For the first time this season, all three county high schools walked off the football field with wins in Week 10.
That also comes with a lot of standout performances from the athletes who helped Moore County outscore its opponents 111-36.
Pinecrest and North Moore took care of business as they were expected to do in conference wins on Friday, but the most excitement possibly came from Union Pines winning a fumble fest over Southern Lee in its best defensive game of the season.
As we go ahead and prepare for the final week of the regular season, here’s other stats that stood out in Week 10:
Top Team: Union Pines.
Picking the top team with all three winning was a task, but the way Union Pines was able to lock down Southern Lee to beat the Cavs like nearly every other team has done this season. A total of 12 fumbles hit the turf Friday, but luckily the Vikings were able to limit the mistakes to three turnovers, while also forcing a pair in the win. The Vikings offense showed its versatility from different formations in the win and built momentum heading into the final contest of the season.
Union Pines hosts Pinecrest Friday.
Top Performer: Justis Dorsett, North Moore.
There were three local players to rush for three scores Friday, but none amassed a yardage total as high as Dorsett. The North Moore senior scored a touchdown nearly every five times he touched the ball and had a 76-yard touchdown run late in the first half for his first touchdown of the game.
Other standout performances:
Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines - The junior passed for six completions and 123 yards. He also rushed for two scores, and had a drive-saving fourth-down conversion on the ground late in the win.
Kelby Wright, WR, Union Pines - All 123 yards through the air from Finkelstein went to Wright as he caught nearly every ball thrown his way, sometimes in acrobatic fashion against Southern Lee.
Jordan Hoffman, LB, Union Pines - The sophomore jumped on the two fumbles recovered by Union Pines in the win at home.
Xavier Dowd, RB, Pinecrest - Scoring three times, the senior led the offensive onslaught from the Patriots against Hoke County. He tallied 129 yards on 76 carries.
Noah Hartford, DB, Pinecrest - The senior had another turnover in the win over Hoke County with his interception.
Nahjiir Seagraves, RB, Pinecrest - Averaging nearly nine yards a carry with his 131 yards on the ground, the junior also scored a touchdown for the Patriots.
Brian Loza, FB, North Moore - Seven touches was all the senior needed to score three touchdowns and load up on 156 yards rushing in the win over Graham.
Elliott Furr, LB, North Moore - The sophomore linebacker recovered a fumble and recorded seven total tackles, with one for a loss.
North Moore offensive line - The unsung force that has set the tone up front for the offense this season helped the offense total 608 yards on 58 plays, including a season-high 590 yards on the ground.
