The next three weeks of high school will be really telling of what the conference championship landscape will look like when all the dust settles on the regular season.
A big step was taken on Friday by Pinecrest with a tromping of Lee County. The Patriots find themselves in the driver’s seat with three games left. North Moore’s chance to do the same as the Patriots came this week against Cummings, but to avoid falling into a trap game situation, the Mustangs handled Seaforth, 42-0, on Friday.
Fighting against 4A power Richmond to the very end, Union Pines lost 34-23 to round out Week 7 locally.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 8 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: Pinecrest
In a game much more one-sided than believed to be going in with the top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference squaring off with Lee County, Pinecrest was in control from the start. Scoring the first two touchdowns, and taking a 27-3 lead midway through the second quarter, Pinecrest’s offense and defense was clicking from the start.
Forcing a pair of turnovers and holding the state’s second-leading rusher to his lowest rushing total this season, while also keeping him out of the end zone.
The offense returned nearly completely to full strength on Friday, with Nahjiir Seagraves getting a few second-half carries in his first action back from an injury and Mason Konen efficiently passing after his game away last week.
The special teams also provided flashes of trickery and execution in the complete game showing for the Patriots.
Top Performer: Ben Finkelstein, QB, Union Pines
The county’s leader in touchdowns scored this season added to his total in the loss to Richmond. The senior signal caller played a part in all three touchdowns, but was only credited with two.
Finkelstein received the opening kickoff on one side of the field, while the rest of the team for the return squad set up ahead of Ethan Biggs, who Finkelstein lateralled the ball to on the opening touchdown. In the second half, the senior had a pair of touchdown passes to keep the Vikings in the game.
Other top performances:
Jaylin Morgan, LB/RB, Pinecrest — The junior accounted for three scores in the Pinecrest win, rushing for the first score of the game, and then adding two passing touchdowns by non-traditional means.
Zymire Spencer, RB, Pinecrest — Shaking off a slow start, Spencer’ first score kickstarted a big night running the ball with 125 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 73 yards.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest — Konen completed 11 passes in the win, with his longest one being a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Eli Melton, WR, Pinecrest — Catching the 64-yard touchdown pass from Konen, the sophomore had a pair of catches for 74 yards.
Wade Harris, DB, Pinecrest — On a fake punt for a pass, Harris reeled in Morgan’s pass attempt and took it 67 yards for a touchdown.
Jadin Baptist, LB, Pinecrest — The leading tackler for the Patriots in the game with seven stops and two tackles for loss, Baptist also had an interception.
Carson Brady, QB, North Moore — Passing for a pair of touchdowns on four completions, Brady helped the North Moore offense post its second-highest scoring output of the season in the win over Seaforth.
Colby Pennington, TE/DE, North Moore — Catching both scores from Brady, Pennington tallied 68 yards receiving on three catches and also had several stops on defense.
Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore — Rushing for 151 yards, Ritchie scored a touchdown on the ground in the second quarter.
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — Also scoring a touchdown on the ground in the second quarter, Gillis rushed for 130 yards.
Cameron Williams, RB, North Moore — A third threat out of the backfield for the Mustangs, Williams scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Ethan Biggs, RB, Union Pines — The junior took back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the game against Richmond.
Brendan Ortega, WR, Union Pines — The senior had a receiving touchdown late against the Raiders and also converted a two-point conversion earlier in the game.
Oliver Cooper, WR, Union Pines — Cooper’s touchdown reception in the third quarter made it a one-score spread for the Vikings.