Several Pinecrest defenders focus their eyes on Lee County running back Bradley Brown (7) during Pinecrest’s 40-23 win over the Yellow Jackets.

The next three weeks of high school will be really telling of what the conference championship landscape will look like when all the dust settles on the regular season.

A big step was taken on Friday by Pinecrest with a tromping of Lee County. The Patriots find themselves in the driver’s seat with three games left. North Moore’s chance to do the same as the Patriots came this week against Cummings, but to avoid falling into a trap game situation, the Mustangs handled Seaforth, 42-0, on Friday.

Union Pines Vikings Ben Finkelstein (9) bounces to the outside during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Richmond.
North Moore running back Kolby Ritchie (3) carries the ball past the Seaforth defense.

