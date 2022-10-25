Winning on the road is no easy task, and doing it in the way all three Moore County football teams did so last week was extra impressive.
Needing to snap a lengthy losing streak against a team also looking for a win, Union Pines battled in a defensive slugfest at Southern Lee for a 13-7 win. Pinecrest and North Moore also won by large margins, and were able to play with the added pressures of holding onto the conference lead. Pinecrest topped Hoke County by a 35-12 score, while North Moore posted its fourth shutout of the season with a 35-0 win.
There’s one week left in the season, and all three squads seem to be playing up close to their potential, peaking at the right time in the season.
As we go ahead and prepare for the next week of the season, here are other stats that stood out in Week 10 of the high school football season locally:
Top Team: Union Pines
The losing streak Union Pines had going into the contest was nearly as long as it had been since the Vikings had last played on the road when they made the short trek up to Southern Lee Friday.
Both squads were eager for their first conference win of the season, and it showed with a first half with no score as neither defense was going to give an inch. Opportunity struck for Union Pines in the second half, scoring the first touchdown of the game.
A muffed punt set up the game-winning score for the Vikings to claim Sandhills Athletic Conference victory No. 1.
Union Pines’ defense, while holding Southern Lee to well under its season average in points per game, forced seven turnovers in the contest.
Top Performer: Hunter Neifert, WR, Pinecrest
The conviction that Neifert has played all season has not wavered. The senior receiver played a big role in Pinecrest’s win at Hoke County Friday, accounting for three of the five touchdowns the Patriots scored in the game, including two late in the second quarter where the Patriots stretched their lead.
Neifert turned a pass over the middle into a 39-yard touchdown. Pinecrest’s defense followed that score by getting a stop with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. The following offensive drive from Pinecrest seemed to stall at midfield, but a trick play to end the half when Neifert took a lateral behind the line of scrimmage for a wide-receiver pass went 60 yards for a touchdown heading into the intermission. He had a receiving touchdown out of the half.
In total, Neifert had 103 yards receiving.
Other top performances:
Ben Finkelstein, ATH, Union Pines — Forced to play different positions late this season due to injury, the senior made plays wherever he was needed to against the Cavaliers. He rushed for 65 yards and also snagged four receptions for 41 yards on offense. He had an interception and four tackles on defense.
Ethan Biggs, RB/WR, Union Pines — The junior stepped up late for the game-winning touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation to go along with 65 yards rushing and 15 yards receiving.
Christopher Gilbert, LB, Union Pines — Twice the senior found himself at the right place at the right time for two fumble recoveries, and he was in on 10 tackles for the Vikings.
Owen St. John, QB, Union Pines — The first score of the game came from St. John on a quarterback sneak, and he had 103 yards passing in the win.
Caleb Milton, DB/RB, Union Pines — Rushing for 14 yards on offense, Milton had an interception on defense in the win.
Jordon Hoffman, LB, Union Pines — Another force for the defense, Hoffman had eight tackles, including three for a loss and recovered a fumble.
Mason Konen, QB, Pinecrest — The Pinecrest quarterback threw for a pair of touchdowns, and completed 11 passes for 163 yards.
Zymire Spencer, RB, Pinecrest — Scoring the first touchdown of the game, Spencer finished with 105 yards rushing and the lone score.
Deacon Medwick, DB, Pinecrest — The senior had an interception against Hoke County in the win.
Brandyn Hackett, RB, Pinecrest — The senior scored a touchdown in the second quarter and rushed for 60 yards.
Carson Brady, QB, North Moore — Brady scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win over Graham Friday.
Nathan Rogers, FB, North Moore — Two touchdowns in the win came from the junior who had 60 yards rushing.
Jakarey Gillis, RB, North Moore — The final touchdown in the win over Graham came from the junior to go along with his 74 yards rushing.
Kolby Ritchie, RB, North Moore — The junior rushed for 111 yards on eight carries in the road win last week.
Davon Wall, DB, North Moore — An interception at Graham marked the second turnover forced by Wall this season.
Adin Shaw, DB, North Moore — The junior claimed his first interception of the season for North Moore in the win.