HSFB-Union Pines v Hoke County

Union Pines Vikings Zachary McCormick (57) stops Hoke County Bucks running back Ethan Wallace (9) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Hoke County last week.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Winning on the road is no easy task, and doing it in the way all three Moore County football teams did so last week was extra impressive.

Needing to snap a lengthy losing streak against a team also looking for a win, Union Pines battled in a defensive slugfest at Southern Lee for a 13-7 win. Pinecrest and North Moore also won by large margins, and were able to play with the added pressures of holding onto the conference lead. Pinecrest topped Hoke County by a 35-12 score, while North Moore posted its fourth shutout of the season with a 35-0 win.

0E7A7227.jpeg

North Moore quarterback Carson Brady (11) pitches the ball to running back Jakarey Gillis (5) in the win at Graham Friday.

