Union Pines had four athletes sign to play their respective sports at the collegiate level Friday inside the school’s auxiliary gym.
Locking in commitments to college programs were boys soccer’s Liam Thayer, baseball’s Mayson Dear, and softball’s Madi Wagner and Marissa Fuller.
Fulfilling the role as the goaltender as well as seeing the field at other positions this year, Thayer signed with Belmont Abbey
“I’ve known Liam since the start and I have tremendous respect for his family,” soccer coach Ray Blatz said. “It’s a well-earned recognition to go and play a sport in college. He’s very deserving and I’m very excited to watch his future as a player, but more importantly, as a person.”
Thayer was a brick wall in goal for the Vikings this season, logging 1,065 minutes with 39 goals allowed. He registered two penalty kick saves as well.
“It’s been a long dream. I would like to thank my teammates, my parents and coach Blatz. He’s been with me since I was a little kid, since I was probably 12 years old,” Thayer said.
The injury bug has plagued Dear over the years, but optimism is there for the Vikings catcher this coming season after missing all of last season. He signed to play baseball at UNC Greensboro.
“Hopefully all of that is behind us and we can move forward. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish when he gets healthy because that’s what’s coming,” baseball coach Eric Marion said. “It’s been fun to watch that progression of him throughout high school and looking forward to what he can accomplish with us this year.”
As a junior playing in 13 games, Dear hit .324 with 13 RBIs and a homer.
“Thank you to the coaches for everything you do. You guys have been with me this entire ride and you guys have supported me through everything,” Dear said. “Thanks to my teammates. You guys are the best; it’s like a brotherhood.”
The softball duo were key players in the 12-10 season last year for the Vikings, a win total that hadn’t been reached since the 2019 campaign.
Wagner noted how the upperclassmen had grown through different coaching changes during their time at Union Pines.
“I played for (former head coach Ley) Crawford for two years and then this year I’m with (assistant coach) Jess (Cofer) and coach Doug (Norman) like last year too,” Wagner said. “It’s always been a blast with them. They always make me do my best as well.”
Wagner signed with Roanoke College after last season having a team-best 3.02 ERA in the circle with 49 strikeouts in over 51 innings of work.
“Maddi represents a lot of firsts for me. Maddi was one of the first people I met when I took this position. She was the first player I was really pushing through with recruiting,” Norman said. “I couldn’t say enough to what Maddi means to me as a coach.”
Wagner signed with William Peace after a season of playing on the corners of the infield and pitching.
“We got into the softball game way late in life, and one of the first people we met here in North Carolina when we got into softball was Marissa Fuller,” Norman said. “It’s been a ride. There’s nobody that can lighten up a practice like Marissa.”
Fuller sported the team’s second-leading batting average at .456 and had 12 RBIs along with her 12 extra-base hits.
“I wanted to say thank you because I have the best support system,” Fuller said. “Dad, you are my No. 1. I also want to thank my coaches. It’s a long road, and I just started, but I will do my best.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.