For some of the qualifiers to 77th U.S. Women’s Open hosted at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in June, the path to the championship could pass a few hundred yards across Midland Road a month before the Women’s Open returns to the area.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) this week the 26 qualifying sites for the U.S. Women’s Open Championship Presented by ProMedica, and among the list of courses is a sectional qualifier at Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, a sister course of Pine Needles, on May 3.
Qualifying will be conducted over 36 holes at locations in 17 U.S. states plus three international sites between April 19 and May 16. The championship is open to female professionals and amateurs with a handicap index not exceeding 2.4. Online entry applications opened on Wednesday and continue through April 6 at 5 p.m. at champs.usga.org.
“The U.S. Women’s Open is the most open championship in golf, offering golfers from around the world the chance to live out a lifelong dream,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director, championships. “A qualifying process on this stage contributes to the championship’s competitive field, and we thank those, including our Allied Golf Associations, who play a role in identifying the game’s best who will tee it up at Pine Needles this June.”
After being canceled each of the last two years due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, international qualifying returns in 2022 with events in the Republic of Korea, Japan and England. California will host the most qualifiers of any state with four, while Florida and Texas will host three and two, respectively.
Since U.S. Women’s Open qualifying began in 1976, two champions have come from the thousands who have attempted to play their way into the championship. Hilary Lunke became the first qualifier to win the U.S. Women’s Open with an 18-hole playoff victory at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in 2003. Birdie Kim became the only other qualifier to win a U.S. Women’s Open with her stunning victory at Cherry Hills Country Club in 2005.
The USGA accepted 1,595 entries for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., which marked the seventh consecutive time the championship has received more than 1,500 entries.
The record of 1,873 entries was established for the 2015 championship at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club, which will again host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2024.
The field size for the U.S. Women’s Open is 156.