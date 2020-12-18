The blue collar aspects of volleyball can be seen when players pass the ball to collect digs. Bruises and floor burns are common for those who specialize in getting the ball up after an opponent’s attack attempt nearly finds the floor.
For four years, Union Pines’ Morgan Prots has rolled up the sleeves of her jersey and taken that challenge head-on, and Friday she reached a milestone no other Union Pines player has ever when she collected her 1,146th career dig in a three-set win over Southern Lee, 25-11, 25-11 and 25-14, at home.
“I like taking control of the back row. I just feel like people aren’t aggressive enough,” Prots said. “When I’m back there, I like to be aggressive and take everything.”
The record was nowhere in Prots’ mind until she walked into the gym and balloon numbers making 1,146 were under her poster on the gym wall.
“I didn’t think I would reach it, but I guess I was wrong,” Prots said. “I thought I was at 700-something and then I saw the balloons on the wall. It kind of surprised me.”
Coach Toni D. Boney has coached Prots for four years and has seen her development, and when it comes to going after a loose ball, there’s not much that will stop her.
“She’s relentless in her pursuit for the ball. She does not want anything to touch the floor and her teammates know it,” Boney said. “If she jumps in front of you to take the pass, you are not offended by that because that’s just who she is.”
For her first two seasons, Prots played alongside Abby Vacha, who surpassed 1,000 kills during her career at Union Pines. As a sophomore Prots joked after Vacha was honored that she wanted the same kind of fanfare when she surpassed 1,000 career digs.
Prots’ record-setting dig came in the first set as Union Pines (8-0) was rallying to take control, up 18-6, over Southern Lee (3-5).
Just as infectious as her defensive play is Prots’ ability to captivate the team’s energy.
For her, it’s in her blood as she is the loudest player celebrating for the Vikings after each point, with the decibels growing following each score in a rally.
“I feel like that’s not going to happen unless you make it happen,” she said. “I’ll get out there and be energetic and hope that people follow that.”
Boney said the team would run on the energy that the senior exhibited, and with a few games left in the season, she hopes the example has been set.
“She’s carried us and our biggest thing I tell them is, ‘when y’all are silly, y’all play better. When you talk more, you play better,’” Boney said. “So when she starts screaming and hollering, I know some people are like, ‘oh my gosh, she’s so obnoxious,’ but that’s what gets the team going and they love it.”
Prots’ future is set in stone as she signed with Mount Olive last month, but her future with the Vikings remains uncertain as she will graduate early and the team is looking at what options they have for her, and preparing for the worst case of her last game possibly being on Dec. 30.
Along with her defensive showing in the win, Prots was aggressive all night at the net with eight kills. Like her energy, her mighty swings also seem to energize other hitters.
“I’m small so I hope they think that if I can do it, you can do it too,” Prots said. “For club and stuff, I play back row normally and I don’t hit. So I come here and this isn’t my position but I’m going to play it because I’m put into it. Again, if I can do it, you can do it.”
“Our seniors have really stepped up this year and have been really supportive to our younger players,” Boney said. “They have come a long way to not being nervous on the court, and that comes from your senior leadership.”
The win helped the Vikings secure at least a share of the Tri-County Conference title with a two-game cushion over Harnett Central with two conference games left. Union Pines hosts South Johnston on Monday. The Vikings return to conference play after the start of the new year, and Boney still wants to see improvement in one area that most wouldn’t imagine.
“I want to see us, honestly, pick up our energy,” Boney said. “We’re hoping it’s going to be a seamless transition, especially with (Prots) graduating, but somebody is going to step up. We are setting those expectations and somebody’s going to have to fill those shoes.”
