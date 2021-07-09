Looking back on his illustrious junior golf career, Webb Simpson said the one championship he feels is missing is a U.S. Junior Amateur championship.
Sitting just a few feet behind the trophy inside the clubhouse at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday for a media event ahead of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur is the closest Simpson has been to the trophy since his quarterfinal loss in the 2003 championship.
Now he’s the honorary chairman for the championship, at a course that is basically a second home to him.
“I think there couldn’t be a better place for me to be a part of not only a USGA championship, but merging with the Country Club of North Carolina, a place I call home, even though I live in Charlotte,” the 2012 U.S. Open champion said.
“I love coming around junior golf and seeing the competitiveness. It seems like it grows every year and players are better now than ever.”
The Dogwood and Cardinal courses at CCNC will host 264 of the world’s best junior golfers starting next Monday. The USGA championship is the third the club has hosted, starting the 1980 U.S. Amateur and the 2010 U.S. Girls Junior Amateur.
Hal Sutton, who went on to win the PGA Championship three years after his U.S. Amateur victory, knows that more than just a trophy and a berth into the 2022 U.S. Open comes with a win at a championship the caliber that the field will play for at CCNC.
“All I know is whoever wins this tournament, the expectations will be high on him after that. The colleges will want him. He will open doors through winning this tournament that he didn’t know was possible,” Sutton said. “He will be presented with new challenges, not just golf course challenges.”
This week marked the first time that Sutton had returned to the club since claiming his championship, and knows how that week in 1980 at CCNC was a springboard for a career that had 14 PGA Tour wins and five Ryder Cup appearances.
“I look back as a U.S. Amateur Champion and that kind of started my career off,” Sutton said. “That gave me the confidence that I belong. Everytime you’re an amateur, you wonder if you have a chance to play professionally.”
Simpson has been a regular at the club from a young age. His family had a vacation home at CCNC growing up, and the 13-year pro on the PGA Tour owns a house on the Dogwood Course.
He said he hopes to drop in at some time during the championship, but the timing comes at a busy stretch during the PGA Tour schedule for him. The week before will be The Open championship at Royal St. George’s. The event the week of the U.S. Junior Amateur will be the week of the 3M Open in Minnesota.
When asked about his message to the players playing, Simpson had to channel some of the lessons from his junior golf days.
“For a junior golfer, the U.S. Junior Amateur is the biggest tournament in junior golf. That is the top of the mountain for me as a junior, and for every junior golfer,” Simpson said.
Having experience playing both courses at CCNC, Simpson gave his take on both courses.
“Dogwood is a golf course, even winning the Southern Amateur here, where you go out and on a good day you can make birdies,” Simpson said. “I was out here a week ago chipping around and the rough is very tricky. It’s thick. I think the guys will enjoy playing.”
The Dogwood Course will host one round of stroke play and all of the match play portion of the championship. The Cardinal Course will be used for the first two days of stroke play, but that doesn’t lessen it’s vitality, Simpson said. He even says he’s argued with friends and other members about the toughness of the Cardinal Course.
“I think that Cardinal is harder. I think the par-5s are slightly more gettable than Dogwood. Cardinal has some similarities in the doglegs,” Simpson said. “The landing areas on Cardinal might be a little smaller.”
