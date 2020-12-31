While the start of the high school basketball season for the public schools is nearly two months behind schedule, local prep hoops season is finally here. The changes to basketball from the N.C. High School Athletic Association includes masks for everyone in the gym, and a much shorter season with a 14-game max between now and the middle of February.
Here’s what the six teams across the three high schools are looking like ahead of the season tipping off on Monday.
North Moore Girls
With more than half the team either freshmen or sophomores, first-year coach Katelyn Sheffield is looking to see growth from the underclassmen this season for North Moore. After going 2-23 last year with two juniors as the oldest players on the court for the Mustangs, only one senior is on the roster this season.
“We only have one senior this year, Caitlyn (English), so I’m excited to see what she does for her senior year,” Sheffield said. “I do have a lot of freshmen coming up that are showing a lot of potential, so I’m excited about that too.”
A trio of juniors — Kennedie Mercer, Taleah Cochran-Chisholm and Abbie McNeill — will be looked upon to carry both experience and playmaking for the Mustangs this season.
“Really, I’m looking forward to seeing the older girls who were the young girls last year step up this year and help lead our team,” Sheffield said. “I’m excited because they have shown a lot of growth over the years.”
While experience is at a premium for North Moore this season, Sheffield said the Mustangs’ willingness to work is prevalent. Her hopes are for the freshmen and sophomores to use this season to build toward the future playing on the varsity level at such a young age.
Pinecrest Girls
Pinecrest teams in recent years have leaned upon the play of one or two leaders, and now Pinecrest girls coach Ronshau Cole knows this season will require a balanced effort from a core group of returners.
The Patriots enter this season without the top two scorers from last season, including outgoing leader Keayna McLaughlin, who led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks a season ago. Eight returners from last year’s 14-12 squad that finished fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference make up this year’s team.
“We are looking to get production out of all of our returners,” Cole said. “This year, I think it’ll be instead of having just one individual scoring a lot, I think it’ll be a team effort. We will have to work together to score our points.”
Among the returners from last year’s playoff-qualifying team are seniors Mia Washington and Kadence Stewart, who Cole has seen take leadership this preseason. Other returners include Aniyah Jackson, Brittney Sparrow, Haley Kalgren, Savanna McIntosh, Sarah Glider and Sara Holder. Sparrow and Jackson are juniors and the only returners who averaged more than two points per game last season.
But that’s just on offense. Cole said the Patriots’ defense will have to play a major part in being successful this season after allowing opposing teams to score 43 points per game on average a year ago.
Union Pines Girls
The expectations of winning a Tri-County Conference championship remains for Union Pines, but this year the stakes are even higher, coach Anissa Little said.
“Our expectation is to win the conference, especially this year as that’s the only sure person to make the playoffs,” Little said.
The Vikings went 19-8 and won the Tri-County Conference regular season and tournament championships last season to qualify for the 3A state playoffs. Returning from that team are three of its top five scorers, who posted at least seven points per game.
Those returners now step into bigger roles as junior and seniors leaders, and Little said those players have made the adjustment well.
“It’s always different from more so being the person that’s used to not being vocal to now you’re the senior and you have to be a little more vocal,” Little said. “It’s going to be key for us to have senior leadership because we have a lot of young girls.”
Included in that batch of returners are seniors Emma Ring, Emily Bowbliss, Maggie McCaskill and Ashley Oglesby. Juniors Laya Faulk and Sara Adams make their return as well. Last season, Adams led Union Pines in scoring at 9.5 points per game, followed by Bowbliss at 9.2 points per game.
To fill out the roster, Union Pines welcomes junior Aallyiah Balser, a transfer from O’Neal, and underclassmen Meghan McCaskill, Korryn McCutchen and Mikayla Dunn.
As a whole, Little said the team has the promise to feature the speed and defense that Union Pines has played with previously in her tenure.
North Moore Boys
The Mustangs are going through a transition this season with Crystal Leenheer taking over as head coach after serving as the girls varsity coach for the last three seasons.
“It’s been an adjustment coming from the girls to the guys,” Leenheer said. “They’ve known me, but they’ve never played under me so knowing my expectations and how I do things is different from how I came from with my girls.”
North Moore went 4-20 last season with a pair of wins in the Yadkin Valley Conference. Three seniors were on that team and have graduated, but a nucleus of upperclassmen returners are set to take over the team this season.
Leenheer said that senior guard Jalek Horne, along with senior post players Cole Luther and Corey Patterson are players she’s expecting a lot from this season.
“We have a lot to piece together. We have size down low, we have some guards and some shooters, now we are just trying to piece it all together and let them know their roles,” Leenheer said.
Along with the players learning their roles, Leenheer hopes the team can also build some chemistry ahead of the season.
Pinecrest Boys
Pinecrest is coming off one of the most successful basketball seasons in recent program history that saw the Patriots claim the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles and advance to the 4A East Regional Final before losing 66-47 to Lumberton. A large portion of that team returns as Pinecrest looks to build off its 27-4 season a year ago.
But with the changes this offseason coach Ben Snyder is mindful that carrying momentum over won’t come easy.
“You try and look at each year as its own entity,” Synder said. “There was such a layoff after that Final Four that you didn’t have a spring, summer or fall together so we weren’t able to build any of that chemistry or roles that is identified early on.”
Four seniors depart from last season’s team, but the Patriots return some of its leaders in the backcourt, including senior guard Bradlee Haskell. He was a leader on the court last season with his stats, but Snyder said his leadership through this trying offseason is what stands out to him.
“It doesn’t go unnoticed everyday in practice that he’s as good of a leader as I’ve seen in practice. He demands excellence from his teammates, he’s talking the second team through and he’s a four-year varsity player that knows every rotation,” Synder said. “He’s bringing young guys along which is encouraging.”
Other returners include seniors Ian Blue and Sam Stoltz on the wing. Juniors J.J. Goins and Kelvyn Harrington also return to bring intangibles on the perimeter.
Entering the season with this crop of returners, Snyder wants to see the emergence of a few newcomers or players to step into bigger roles.
“This group, they’ve been through a lot of big games in the last year, whether through the end of that conference run, conference tournament or the playoffs and you draw from that experience,” he said. “You return six guys that played in the Final Four in that action. We’ve just got to bring a couple more pieces along and get them ready.”
Union Pines Boys
Size and shooting is what Union Pines coach Nick Boney sees from this year’s team that he hasn’t had during his tenure with the program.
With five players standing 6-foot-4 and taller, Boney’s Vikings have size, and confidence to match.
“They’re really good post players,” Boney said. “In high school you can get a post player that’s not actually a post player, but these are actually post players with a post presence inside and post moves, and they take ownership of that.”
Among the towering players on the roster are Isaiah Robbins, Jameson Rembert and Joshua Klotz.
Boney said that Robbins was the most improved player with last year’s squad and his play in certain stretches last year had him as one of the best players for the Vikings. Four-year starter at point guard Ahmad Jones and junior Stevenson Haskell also returners for Union Pines in the backcourt.
Union Pines went 11-15 last season and finished in a three-way tie for third place in the conference, and with this group Boney wants to see his team contend with the traditional power. The Tri-County Conference only receives one automatic bid into the playoffs this year due to the shortened season.
“We want to contend for first place. We want to take Southern Lee out, they’ve won the conference the last four or five years, so we want to battle with them for first. We have high expectations for this season.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.