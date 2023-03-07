After bringing the Union Pines boys squad into the fold to create a fourth lacrosse team in the county last season, all four programs are seeing growth heading into the 2023 season.
Last year saw both Pinecrest teams make playoff appearances, and the newer Union Pines squads continued to build up their programs. The Union Pines girls team posted the most wins of the program’s short three-season history, and the Viking boys opened the season winning the first match in program history.
Pinecrest boys
The Patriots enter the season with some fresh faces around some veterans who have been part of the program for three or more years. With that comes an adjustment period that they are hoping to work through in the early portions of the season.
“We’re rebuilding a lot this year, although we bring back a lot of guys and a lot of veterans,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “We’ve got some guys coming up from JV and some guys that transferred in. We’ve got a lot of guys that play roles that they aren’t familiar with that we are asking them to play.”
With several key pieces back at all three levels on the field, Thomson gets asked a lot about his outlook on the team, and he has the same answer for it all.
“We look phenomenal on paper. This could be the best season yet, but only time will tell,” Thomson said.
Returning players for the Patriots include junior Weston Thomson and senior Ben Wolfe at attack, junior Gavon Laton and senior Trey Black at midfield, and seniors Deacon Medwick and Eric Fruge. Senior goalkeeper Dom Bialer returns as well.
Those upperclassmen carry leadership roles, along with their physical attributes on the field each game.
“We want our guys to go out there and lead by their play. Go out there and play with intensity and heart, and everyone will follow,” Brad Thomson said. “It’s getting them all to work cohesively and get on the same page. If they work together, they can go pretty far.”
The Patriots went 14-6 last season, hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time in school history.
Pinecrest girls
A new coach with familiarity of the program takes over the program in a season coming off a record year with 10 wins in 2022.
When Steve Olzark took over the program, he implemented a preseason program that started after Thanksgiving and has already paid dividends.
“They’re playing as a team already. I told them that when we step on the field in game one that you guys are prepared where you are sitting in midseason form when most teams are just getting going,” Olzark said.
“Our senior leadership has been fantastic.”
The senior leadership trickled down to the underclassmen, so much so that when it came time to vote for captains, 12 players received a vote, and a larger group of captains were named.
Senior captains for the Patriots include Karsen Corbett, Mya Hausauer, Meredith Marchetti, Chloe Baker and Kerrigan Holt.
“We went into it thinking we were only going to have three or four, but with the way the votes were going, I had to listen to the girls,” Olzark said. “The girls wanted them as leaders, and they’re leaders.”
The first week of the season included a win on the road at Terry Sanford, the three-time defending conference champions.
“Everyone has bought in that this is more than a team, it’s family, and we’re all sisters,” Olzark said. “That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of, and that early in the season they can work through adversity.”
Union Pines boys
After getting the program’s first season out of the way last year, Vikings coach Tim Ripley said that this season is the true start for the program that has grown in numbers from a club team to a varsity team in less than five years.
“This is really the beginning for us. Last year was our first year, everything was new, everything was a first,” Ripley said.
After going the first year without a win, the first win for the Union Pines program claimed its first win at home in the season opener last week.
After barely having enough players for a roster as a club team, the numbers have grown exponentially in recent years to 48 players in total for the the program’s varsity and JV teams this season.
“With our strength of schedule, every single one of them is going to end up playing,” Ripley said.
“I think it’s just community outreach. We do a lot to get exposure for the sport. Pinecrest has been great to encourage it. It’s kind of a household name now at Union Pines. It used to be, what’s a lacrosse stick?”
Players that the Vikings are relying on this season include freshman midfielder Hayne Tobias, senior Teseo Wood, junior Aidyn Rombalski, senior defender Kyle Yarter, and Dustin Schroder and Erik Kosior in goal.
“The biggest thing we’ve got that we didn’t have last year is we have two goalies that are equal strength,” Ripley said. “Both those guys are interchangeable. Both have their strengths and weaknesses, and I can put them in and feel completely comfortable.”
Union Pines girls
With several players who have been with the program nearly its entire varsity existence, the Union Pines girls lacrosse team has a different approach when it enters matches.
“We go onto the field now and don’t feel like we are the underdog,” Union Pines coach Todd Telemeco said. “We feel like we are going to win the game, which is a different mindset than we had in the past, going from just trying to survive to now where we are competing to win.”
Through the early portion of the season, Telemeco has seen some positive attributes from his team that have led to a pair of early season wins.
“They have heart and they continue to stay in it. They don’t give up, even when they get down, and they’re all learning,” Telemeco said. “The best thing for this team is every time I see them on this field they are getting a little better.”
The Vikings went 5-6 last season, the most wins in program history.
Returning players for the team include junior midfielders Janie Spicer, freshman midfielder Caroline Carver, sophomore Madelyn Telemeco as both an attack and defender, and junior midfielder Madison Aldridge as a captain.
This group, among several of the other starters, have provided valuable leadership and teaching for some of the newer players on the roster.
“The experienced group brings good leadership, so they teach a lot of the young girls what to do on the field, so there’s a lot of communication on the field, which is great,” Todd Telemeco said. “What you’re seeing is the older girls, who have the LAX IQ, helping to grow the IQ of the younger girls.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.