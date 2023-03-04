The 2022 season was a year of improvement for softball teams across the county, and many of those key players return for the teams this season.
With improvements in the win column for North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines last season, here’s an outlook for the 2023 season from the coaches as the season starts off.
North Moore
The Mustangs saw progress last season in the form of four more wins from the season before, and now has a young team ready to redirect the program for the future.
All three players that were all-conference last year for the Mustangs graduated, but several returning starters will help lead the squad this year.
“Hannah Hunt, a senior outfielder, is looking great. She has been well polished and has kicked up the defensive game a notch,” North Moore coach Jasmine Wray said. “Logan Maness is swinging the bat well. The pitcher and catcher duo Sydney Russell and Calissa Clendenin are a great pair.
“They will help lead us to many victories down the road.”
North Moore finished the year at 8-10 overall, and made the state playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.
Wray’s squad welcomes a freshman class that includes Tate Allred, Ella Fields, Claire Robbins, Kayden Beard and Alyssa Williams. She calls them the “fab five” for this year’s team.
“We have a team with a lot of talent, and we will be very young with room to grow,” Wray said. “I think about these five freshmen as a collective, and hopefully be the foundation to add on to such a rich history of Lady Mustang softball in the near future.”
Pinecrest
The Patriots finished 8-13 overall last season, finishing as one of the first teams out of the state playoffs. Despite winning more games in one season than the previous three seasons combined, there is a feeling far from contentment for last year.
“I want these girls to get into the playoffs. I don’t want these seniors to graduate never being in the state playoffs,” Pinecrest coach Jesse Register said. “I want us to be playing our best ball at the end of the season, and if we’re playing our best ball, then we will let the chips fall.”
Register is back as the head coach, after coaching the program from 2013 to 2017. He said he is coaching just for this season.
Returning to the program after six years away, Register has a core group of seniors showing leadership heading into the season.
“Our senior leadership is just off the charts. I’ve got seniors that can do it all, and I’m not just talking about on the field, I’m talking about leadership, so that makes my job easier,” Register said.
All-conference returners Karma Morrison and Frances Hanshew are two of the leaders in the senior class. Lauren Jefferson and Donaka Owens are two seniors starting in the infield as well.
“I couldn’t ask for a group of seniors to be harder working, while at the same time caring about their teammates,” Register said. “Nobody cares who gets the game-winning hit, nobody cares who makes the diving catch, they just want to go out there and have fun together and everybody be successful.”
Along with the seniors, junior catcher Maggie Drake returns after an all-conference season, and was a strong bat late in the season for the Patriots in 2022. Anjali Williams is a transfer who is the starting shortstop.
“They want to show people that all the work they’ve put in is paying off. We concentrate on little things,” Register said.“When I took over the program, the first thing, my first goal was to cut down on errors and cut down on strikeouts.”
Macey Jackson pitched a majority of the games last year as a freshman and also has shown offseason development this season. She has sophomore Addisyn Stayskal as a backup arm.
Union Pines
With a large youth movement helping the Vikings to see improvements last season, this season has no shortage of young talent.
With two seniors on the roster, Union Pines has a bright future, but the present seems like a good time for the Vikings to introduce themselves to the area, according to coach Doug Norman.
“I think we’re a contender every night. We’ve got to win one game every night. When you put those things together, good things will happen,” Norman said. “The scary thing is I don’t think these girls have hit their stride.”
The Vikings finished 12-10 last season, and earned a berth in the state playoffs. The 12 wins was the most since the 2019 season for the program.
A handful of seniors graduated from last year’s team, and two all-conference performers return for Union Pines in junior catcher Nicole Norman and senior pitcher and infielder Marissa Fuller.
Norman heads up a strong junior class that includes outfielder Corryn McCutchen, and infielders Ada Gutierrez and Natalie Auman.
“The experience returning, I think my junior class right now is my biggest class,” Doug Norman said.
Norman also sees Fuller and Maddi Wagner contributing in big roles as seniors, especially in the circle.
“My pitching depth has definitely improved. I’ve got Maddi Wagner returning, as well as Marissa Fuller, and we added Allie Bauer and Trinity Whitt to the staff. As a coach, it calms my nerves a little bit knowing that I’ve got a lot of options and watching them start to bloom.”
The group of sophomores for Union Pines includes Elizabeth Andrews, who missed part of last season with an injury, and Whitt as a newcomer.
“I feel for the conference when she gets going,” the Vikings’ coach said of Andrews.
Bauer is one of three freshmen that Doug Norman expects to play an impact immediately for Union Pines. Kileigh Cameron and Serena McCutchen are the other two first-year players.
“The biggest thing is for the freshman coming in you’re really starting to see them grow and the immediate impact that they bring,” Norman said. “Even with the warmups we had with our scrimmages, the freshmen had big roles in those games.
“They give us some life for this team that we didn’t have last year.”
