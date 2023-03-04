After last season where all three baseball programs made the state playoffs, and two teams claimed conference titles, there are now higher expectations for all three programs.
For North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines, handling those expectations now falls on the shoulders of a new group, with several key seniors from last year graduating.
With the spring sports season starting through the early stages, here’s an outlook on all three county baseball teams.
North Moore
The Mustangs were focused last year on what was possible for a squad with eight seniors, and with that came a harsh learning lesson.
“I think last year we learned a lot about ourselves. Last year was a ton of expectations, just abuzz with eight seniors,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “The ceiling was so high, that we never really knew what the basement was for failure because we didn’t experience it much.”
North Moore finished 16-2 last season, falling in the first round of the 1A state playoffs after winning the Mid-Carolina Conference regular season and tournament title. One loss through the entire season and then a quick playoff exit has this year’s team with an eagerness to rectify last year, Kennedy said, but that’s far from their focus.
“Our approach is different this year. We were talking big things early last year,” Kennedy said. “We’re not looking past what’s in front of us today. I got caught up in that last year, and as I go, the team goes.”
This year’s team for North Moore features a wealth of seniors as well, and many are claiming more responsibility and bigger roles this season. After being loaded with seniors last year, at times the leadership was muddled with who would take charge. This year’s team hasn’t had that problem.
“Ty Allred and Ethan Dunlap have just stepped up, and their actions have spoken louder than their words. It’s very encouraging,” Kennedy said.
Dunlap and fellow senior Gabe Purvis were named all-state last year, and Allred brings versatility as an infield leader who will also see time on the mound.
Bradley Mauldin transfers in from Union Pines, and his senior season will be key to helping the Mustangs on the mound and at the plate. Hagen Auman and Branson Clendenin are other seniors on this year’s team.
Juniors Austin Patterson and Will Kennedy also are expected to add pitching depth rising up from the JV level. Will Kennedy is also fighting for a spot to start in the outfield.
“They battle each other and both them want to be better than the other one,” Billy Kennedy said. “They have the potential to be really big time players on this team, and help us to win ballgames.”
Fellow junior Elliott Furr and sophomore Dalton Massey will see time behind the plate as catchers, and sophomore Dawson Futrell brings a powerful bat to the lineup.
Relying heavily last year on Robert Garner, the state’s top pitcher in the 1A level, this year’s team has the benefit of depth that last year’s team wasn’t fully equipped for.
“Out of 13 guys, we’ve been throwing bullpens with everybody,” Kennedy said. “I’ve got 10 guys that can throw, and I’ve got eight guys in the mix. That’s a good problem to have.”
Pinecrest
Nowhere are expectations probably higher than Pinecrest coming off one of the best seasons in program history, one that came up just short of a state title. With those expectations is the same attention to detail in preparation as always.
“The expectations are no different than any year. One of the things we always said is we want to work every day in a championship mode. Every effort we do, we want to do in a championship effort,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “One of the things we told this group is that you played in a program that went a state championship last year, but this new group has not done anything. They’ve got a lot to prove.”
Pinecrest went 25-8 last season, winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Patriots advanced to their first state title series since 1979, falling in two games to Providence.
“In regard to the state championship, we don’t want to harp on that. We want to play and be as good as we can be in the dugout and on the field,” Hewitt said.
This year’s team returns a wealth of players who were underclassmen on the state runner-up squad, and many of those players have come back with determination to work and get better in practice and let the results work themselves out.
“They’ve got a feel of what it’s like to go deep in the playoffs. Yeah, we want to play well, we want to play well tomorrow, but we want to play really good in May,” Hewitt said. “They know that this is a process. We’ve got to do our best to try and keep everybody healthy and do what we do to keep our pitchers ready every day.”
The undoubted leader of this year’s Pinecrest team is senior Colby Wallace, an all-state performer last year, who is expected to carry the team at the plate, in the infield and as a prime pitcher.
“He’s a great leader and he keeps things light in the dugout, yet the expectations are the standards of what he had when he was a freshman to where he is now,” Hewitt said.
Along with East Carolina signee Wallace, this team’s senior class is loaded with next-level talent in Noah Arnett bound for Gardner-Webb, J.D. Scarbrough heading to Pitt Community College, and Hunter Huneycutt and App State signee.
Arnett emerged as a starter for the pitching staff late in the year, and will be a consistent starter this season. Scarbrough brings a natural instinct in the outfield, and power with his speed at the plate and on the base paths. Huneycutt transfers in from Scotland, where he was a top performer and versatile player last season.
Senior infielder Pierce Perrotta also became a key piece in the infield last season, and will switch between shortstop and second base this season.
The junior class includes starters in catcher Connor Tepatti, third baseman Bryant Kimbrell and first baseman Grayson Hudgins. Hudgins moved into the starting role at first last year, and Kimbrell was another standout from Scotland who transferred to the program. Kimbrell is also another reliable arm the Patriots will rely on.
Union Pines
The Vikings enter this season looking slightly different from last year’s team, but with the new faces brings an eagerness from all the players to prove their worth.
“They come to practice every day ready to work. They love being out here, they love being around each other, and they love playing the game,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “I think there’s definitely something to be said about that. It’s not the most experienced team I’ve ever had.”
The Vikings finished 10-14 last season and lost in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The number of Vikings with varsity experience is limited to a handful of players. Hunter Meeds is the only senior with experience from last year, and fellow senior Mayson Dear returns after missing last year due to injury.
Dear was a consistent bat as a sophomore, and a strong presence behind the plate.
Other returners from last year are junior Austin Mooring and sophomore Ryan Wallace. After starting as a freshman, Wallace is expected to be a leader in the infield as well as an arm the Vikings hope to rally behind this season on the mound.
In total eight seniors are on the Union Pines roster, and most saw limited time, if any, on varsity in the past. Injuries sidelined a few of the players during their junior season. Marion expects seniors Gavin Patterson, Zach Straub, Carter Moffett, Logan McKay and Malcolm Vann to be among that group of seniors to make an impact.
“It’s all a bunch of new faces, which I don’t think necessarily is a bad thing because those guys are the ones willing to listen and buy in and do what you ask them,” Marion said. “So far, I’ve been pleased with their work ethic and what they do every day when they come out.”
As far as the underclassmen, junior Chandler Ring will be an infield player and also be called on to pitch, sophomore Jacob Williams will carry a utility role, and junior Tyler Lewis also will play in the infield and pitch.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” Marion said. “Putting the puzzle pieces together is always fun, trying to figure it out as you go.”
