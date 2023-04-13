North Moore sophomore Brady Preslar hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the Moore County high school golf championship at Beacon Ridge Wednesday. Preslar's round of 73 was his career low and helped him earn medalist honors.
North Moore’s Brady Preslar’s competitive side that flashed Wednesday at Beacon Ridge Country Club during the Moore County high school golf championship.
The championship pitted the county’s three public high schools boys golf teams. For the North Moore sophomore, being grouped with players from the larger high schools provided an edge.
“I was ready to play them. I feel like playing them made me play better today than I usually do,” Preslar said.
What followed was a career-low round of 73, one that even after the round he felt that it got away from him. Stepping to the 15th tee at 4 under, Preslar battled errant shots to come in at 1 over for his round to claim medalist honors.
“I was just trying to stay strong like I had been playing the whole round, but it just started to fall apart,” Preslar said. “Then I had to keep it strong to where I could shoot a pretty decent round.”
The 73 came with a front nine 35, the lowest nine-hole score in a match this season for Preslar, but not the lowest his coach had seen.
“I’ve been waiting to see it in the match besides practice. It was good to see him come out here and shoot a good round today,” North Moore coach Richard Smith said.“It got a little iffy on the back, but he kept it together to shoot a good round. A 73 is pretty strong out here.”
Pinecrest posted a team total of 310 strokes, ahead of North Moore at 342, and Union Pines at 404.
Iszac Bertagnole and Cooper Hansen posted rounds of 75 to finish in a tie for second, and fuel Pinecrest to the team win. Samanyu Bedi shot a 77, and Max Anderson had a round of 83.
To follow Preslar’s low round, North Moore’s counting scores included J.J. Doutt’s 85, Colby Pennington with a 91, and Mason Garner finished with a 93.
Union Pines’ Tad Caddell posted a round of 91, followed by Tommy Calarco with a 103, Peyton Speer with a 105, Gavin Briggs with a 105 and Graydon Cox with a 110.
Grouped with Bertagnole and Caddell, Preslar caught fire late in the front nine, using birdies on the eighth and ninth holes, and then adding birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 13.
“Everything was firing off on all cylinders, everything was good,” Preslar said. “Then I knew I could do something really good with this round.”
Smith said he missed most of the round of his stellar sophomore, but he saw Preslar stand calm and ready for the round on the first tee.
“I just knew when I saw his first drive off No. 1, he seemed pretty settled because he smoked it down the middle. He was comfortable, so that’s always a good thing to see,” Smith said. “He’s very competitive. Knowing that Pinecrest is as good as they are and the players they have, for him to see where his game is at compared to theirs is good to see.”
The match was contested at Beacon Ridge, North Moore’s home course, and Preslar credits his local knowledge for some of the success of his round.
“Just knowing the breaks on a couple of the putts that I’ve had during practice helped me a little bit, but my putter was really good today, and that’s the reason I made a bunch of the birdies that I had today,” Preslar said.