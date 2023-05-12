dead.jpeg

Robert Sepulveda deadlifts more than 500 pounds during the WRPF N.C. State Championship last weekend at the TWS Technology facility.

 Contributed

Powerlifters from across the country converged on Southern Pines recently for the first World Raw Powerlifting Federation event in North Carolina, organized by a local powerlifting coach.

Rob Walding, a co-owner and coach at Wongo Barbell, has grown his business in the last three years, and even with changes in venue within the last year, his mission to help the sport grow in the area hasn’t slowed down.

image_6487327.jpeg

Diana Branton squats during the WRPF N.C. State Championship last weekend at the TWS Technology in Southern Pines, the current home for Wongo Barbell.
bench.jpeg

Wayne Vannostrand, 53, attempts to bench press 601 pounds for the all-time world record bench press for Masters 50-54.

