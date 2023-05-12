Powerlifters from across the country converged on Southern Pines recently for the first World Raw Powerlifting Federation event in North Carolina, organized by a local powerlifting coach.
Rob Walding, a co-owner and coach at Wongo Barbell, has grown his business in the last three years, and even with changes in venue within the last year, his mission to help the sport grow in the area hasn’t slowed down.
“We’re building everything from the ground up,” Walding said. “It’s new to the area, which makes it cool and nervous at the same time.”
On top of building the local gym up, Walding took on the role as the state chair for the WRPF recently. What he calls one of the more “lifter friendly” federations in the world, Walding has a list of events in the coming months for the international federation to hold events across the southeastern United States.
But the first one came last Saturday at the Wongo Barbell’s current home gym, TWS Technology.
“We had a lot of interest in this one. It sold out two months ago,” Walding said.
More than 60 lifters from various backgrounds competed in the WRPF N.C. State Championship, with several records set by the lifters. Diana Branton squatted 325 pounds for the North Carolina state record in the open division, and Robert Sepulveda deadlifted 501 pounds for the Missouri State record in the 36-40 year old sub-masters division, Walding said.
The event drew in spectators, and was sponsored by national nutrition and strength companies, as well as local businesses as well.
“We can take that sponsorship money and give it back to the lifters,” Walding said. “We wouldn’t be here without the lifters.”
Walding and co-owner Marco, who goes by coach Mongo, have found unexpected success with their business.
“Marco and I do coaching, we train clients, we do nutrition and stuff with folks, and we’ve seen it grow,” Walding said. “We figured we would have to come out of pocket covering rent for the first year, and it was already covering itself in August when we started in June. It was crazy how fast it grew.”
A building complication led the gym to leave the Carthage facility it was previously located at to find a new home. TWS Technology welcomed the powerlifters until Wongo Barbell can find a new home.
“It is a melding of multiple things. What they do is a lot different than what we do,” Walding said. “These people involved in fitness are the main thing.”
The focus at Wongo Barbell is on strongman and Olympic powerlifting, but a plethora of athletes have come to the gym led by the two co-owners with a combined 30 years of experience.
“We’ve got strongman competitors, we’ve got internationally ranked powerlifters, I’ve worked with high school wrestlers and lacrosse players from Union Pines,” Walding said. “We kind of have a gambit of things that we do here, but the bread and butter of what we do is powerlifting.”