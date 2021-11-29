A dominant force up front for a greedy Pinecrest defense this season, senior defensive end Will Brock was well known by opposing offenses this season with his name coming out over the speakers at football stadiums across the Sandhills Athletic Conference this fall.
Because of that, Brock was named the defensive player of the year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the league announced over the weekend, to showcase the work he has put in over the last few years.
“I’ve been putting in tons of work over the offseason and I guess it paid off. It’s a big accomplishment, and I’m very blessed to have received it over a lot of great players,” Brock said. “The defense this year, everybody was doing their job and everybody was getting from point A to point B. We were best friends and it made the job look easy.”
Brock lived in the backfield of opposing offenses this season for the Patriots, and the success of him, and the defense as a whole, was gratifying for him to see on his final season on the high school gridiron.
“Freshman year wasn’t the best, so I knew I had to put in the work and stand out by putting in more work than everybody else,” Brock said.
The defensive end is the first conference defensive player of the year from Pinecrest since Jaylin Dickerson in 2016.
Serving this season as the interim coach for the Patriots, Bob Curtin saw Brock provided a formidable challenge for opponents to scheme against.
“He provides something that requires other coaches to consider when they are planning,” Curtin said. “Will had the quickest first step in the state. I really believed that. You couldn’t get your hands on him, but if you did, he was so big and so strong.”
He claimed two fumble recoveries this season, with the last coming in the regular season finale against Union Pines he returned for a touchdown.
All three starting defensive linemen, including Brock, were named all-conference this season after Pinecrest’s defense held opponents to a little more than 19 points per game on average this season. Jayden Scott and Cameron Horton were those defensive players in the trenches that joined Brock.
“We were really close buddies and every game we were trying to compete against each other,” Brock said. “That pushed us to be better.”
Defensive back Traveon Short was the only other defensive player from Pinecrest named to the team.
Senior kicker Braden Cole, who went 11 for 13 on field goal tries, was named all-conference He also averaged 52.6 yards per kickoff this season.
On offense, linemen Nathan Reyes, Roston Barber and Dominic Bailer were selected all-conference after paving the way for the Patriots to score 35 points per game on average, pass for more than 1,800 yards and rush for more than 1,300 yards collectively. Other offensive all-conference players were senior running back Xavier Dowd with his 893 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and senior wide receiver Cullen Martin with five touchdown catches.
Also claiming a postseason award out of the Mid-Carolina Conference was North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth, who was named co-coach of the year. North Moore went 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs this season.
North Moore had 11 players named all-conference this season.
Justis Dorsett closed his high school career rushing for 1,695 yards and 22 touchdowns, and also had two touchdown receptions. Brian Loza rushed for 514 yards and 10 touchdowns, with an average of 8.7 yards per carry.
James Ross and Javory Wall were versatile two-way players for the Mustangs this season. Ross rushed for three touchdowns and 398 yards, and added 20 tackles. Wall rushed for three scores and was the team’s third-leading tackler with 40 stops.
Drew Brewer and Elliott Furr led the linebackers and the defense collectively this season. Brewer’s senior season included him collecting 73 tackles and four for a loss. Furr had 51 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore.
Olajawuan Person claimed seven interceptions this season. In the trenches, Jase Nelson and Sawyer Nall led the way for North Moore to rush for 3,188 yards.
Senior defensive end Logan Pennington had 39 tackles and five tackles for loss this season.
Senior Miguel Lopez was an anchor of the defensive line and also was a standout kicker for the Mustangs.
Union Pines finished the season with a 2-8 record and had one player, junior linebacker Damon Bremmer, named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team. He finished the season with 36 total tackles and four tackles for loss. He also had one rushing touchdown as well.
Honorable mentions to the all-conference teams included Pinecrest’s Nahjiir Seagraves, J.J., Goins, Hunter Neifert, Kessler Atkinson, Jaden Baptist, Yesaya Moler, Emilio Najm, Noah Hartford and Kelvyn Harrington. Union Pines had Brett Clemons, Chris Gilbert, Kellen DeVries, Ben Finkelstein and Russ Schaper named honorable mention. North Moore’s Kael Freese, Zeb Purvis, Caleb Hunt, Carson Brady, Wyatt McNeill, Jamorion Horne, Tyjae Grier and Colby Pennington were named honorable mention.
