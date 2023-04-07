For the last three weekends, Pinehurst native Taft Gantt has been the envy of nearly every college basketball fan across the world.
While most have sat and watched the madness of March unfold from their couches or favorite sports bar, two of the most memorable finishes from this year’s men’s NCAA basketball tournament happened just a few feet in front of Gantt.
Gantt, a junior at the University of Georgia, worked as a production assistant for first and second rounds played at the Orlando site the first weekend of the tournament, and then went to his first Final Four working in the same capacity. Both stops on his March journey provided a valuable experience far beyond the classroom at the department of communications at Georgia could ever provide.
“It taught me that what you hear for the two hours that they’re on air has a lot of lead up, a lot of practice and a lot of preparation, just for what they’re going to say during that two-hour span,” Gantt said. “I guess that’s something you can’t learn in the classroom. You can only observe that in person when you’re working with people that are the best in the business.”
Gantt’s goal has always been to become a sports broadcaster, ever since he first started broadcasting football games at Woodberry Forest School as a freshman. His studies, and real world experience, have continued to fuel his fire to pursue his passion.
The connection to work in the NCAA tournament started during the fall when a friend at Georgia got him in contact with a production manager with the SEC on CBS, and he worked on the sidelines during the Tennessee at Georgia football game. A busy fall followed for Gantt.
“I had so much fun being around the crew and being on the field for such a big game, and I was like, ‘I want to do this every single week if I can for the rest of the season.’ I ended up telling my production manager that and they had me on for the rest of the season,” Gantt said. “I went to Auburn, Alabama, the SEC championship, the Army-Navy game in Philadelphia, and I made some really good connections through CBS through doing that.”
Those same connections were the ones he reached out to in February about helping out for CBS’ broadcast of the basketball tournament.
His first assignment came in Orlando working those six games over a three-day period. The first game provided the most madness, when Furman stormed back to upset Virginia, using a steal and 3-pointer left to claim the upset. Through all the chaos, Gantt learned a valuable lesson. The first game of the Final Four in Houston was also an all-time classic with San Diego State winning on a buzzer-beater over Florida Atlantic.
“Working for CBS, I really had to put on a professional suit and had to make sure that I wasn’t acting like a fan, especially sitting behind the announcer’s table,” Gantt said. “I couldn’t react like I would have if I was a fan, I had to be professional and make sure that I was going about my business in the way the announcers were. You’re making sure the broadcast is as good as it can be for the viewer.”
That weekend he worked closely with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and sideline reporter Lauren Shehadi. As a production assistant, he helped escort the talent from pickup at the stadium, to the green room, and to their courtside workstation.
“That one was probably my favorite role because I got to sit behind them during the game,” Gantt said. “I was able to really observe what they do when they’re not on air. I learned a lot before the game. They would do three or four run-throughs just with the intros, going through the starting lineups, going through each team’s strengths and weaknesses, goals for that game, and I was able to see how they prepared for that intro and how they prepared for the broadcast.”
Gantt’s elbow-rubbing with sports broadcasting royalty continued during a week working in Houston. He described the scene in NRG Stadium, the site of the Final Four, as the “who’s who of basketball legends,” CBS was the broadcaster of the event, but every major network was there, including ESPN. Two of ESPN’s top college sports commentators, Rece Davis and Jay Bilas, were two Gantt said he took some time to connect with.
“I was able to talk to them and ask questions, and really hear their advice for what I can be doing now as I’m trying to get in the business,” Gantt said. “That was the coolest part for me, being able to not only be next to, but interact with the best in the business in terms of broadcasting and announcing,”
As much of a storyline going into the Final Four was the final tournament broadcast for CBS’ Jim Nantz. The lead play-by-play announcer for the network called his final tournament that ended on Monday, and Gantt said his interactions with Nantz were some of the most impactful to him. What was Nantz’ 32nd, and last Final Four, was Gantt’s first, and an experience that stokes his desire for the profession.
“He stayed on the court to give out the trophy and watch the ‘One Shining Moment’ video, and then he stayed on the court after, with confetti on the ground, talking with every single person that was there. I was fortunate enough to be one of those people, and I was able to thank him for the inspiration he’s given me as an aspiring broadcaster,” Gantt said. “It gave me a lot of motivation and a lot of focus and confirmation that this is what I want to do. I want to be in his position one day.”
Like Nantz, Gantt has similar plans after the conclusion of the national championship game. While this wasn’t part of working with CBS or any other outlet, Gantt’s whirlwind of a spring included a trek to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters during Tuesday’s practice round.
“I left the stadium at 2 a.m. Eastern time, and I had to pretty much take a shower and go straight to the airport for my 5:30 a.m. flight. I flew into Atlanta and drove to Augusta to meet up with my parents. I went from NRG Stadium to Augusta National in a little over eight hours,” Gantt said. “I’m just so thankful to have these opportunities now.”
Gantt has made the most of his college experience to gain experience before entering the workforce. Locally he has helped with media coverage and operations for the U.S. Amateur golf championship at Pinehurst in 2019, and then during the U.S. Junior Amateur at his home club of the Country Club of North Carolina in 2021. While basketball and football has consumed most of his junior year at Georgia, he sees golf as a potential route to follow as a broadcaster.
“I think golf is my best track right now to get to the top. I think growing up in Pinehurst and being surrounded by golf, I’ve grown a love for the sport, an understanding of the sport and an appreciation as well that I think sets me apart from other people,” Gantt said. “I think I’m able to see the game in a light that most people can’t. Everyone I’ve been around in college and in working wants to do football and basketball.”
A busy spring leads into a busy summer for Gantt that includes a seven-week stop in Madrid, Spain, studying abroad at professional soccer club Real Madrid’s post-graduate campus for sport management classes. Then a three-week internship with the Pinehurst Resort marketing team, assisting in the covering of the U.S. Adaptive Open and North & South Amateur Championships. His summer concludes in Australia for nearly a month covering the Women’s World Cup for The Associated Press, where he will be based out of Brisbane, serving as the Republic of Ireland beat writer.
What sounds like a tiresome summer is one that Gantt said he is ready for before entering his senior year at Georgia, already with a glimmering resume of work experience.
“By being around people that are at the top of the business like Jim Nantz and Kevin Harlan, it’s given me more motivation. It rejuvenated my motivation for doing the small things now, like taking notes, asking questions, watching and listening to broadcasts with extra attention,” Gantt said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to get there.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.